Rising Muay Thai strawweight talent Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak is very confident that fellow Thai native Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will successfully defend his title in his upcoming match at ONE Lumpinee 1.

Nong-O is looking to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the seventh time. He's yet to be beaten inside the circle. This time, the 36-year-old will take on incoming challenger Alaverdi Ramazanov.

'Supergirl' believes the living legend won't have much issue beating the Russian striker. She told ONE:

"I believe Nong-O will definitely win this fight. He trained with champions like Petchtanong and Superbon. He’s as strong as a Super Saiyan now. He has greatly improved his movement and his game plan."

Jaroonsak continued, adding:

"Nong-O is a well-rounded fighter who can kick and punch. And he is a veteran in this sport. I don't see him losing this match. Alaverdi may have good footwork, but Nong-O eats fighters like him for breakfast."

Nong-O is riding a four-fight knockout streak, most recently halting the rise of English striker Liam Harrison with devastating leg kicks.

'Supergirl' speaks on training with the great Trainer Gae

ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon has been working with legendary coach Trainer Gae for many years. 'Supergirl' recently had the opportunity to train with the world-renowned instructor.

She discussed what it was like training with him in an interview with the promotion:

“I also had a chance to train with Trainer Gae [Superbon’s personal trainer]. He has a very firm stance. When I kicked him, I was the one who bounced off. Training with him was so exhausting, but I had a lot of fun.”

Jaroonsak is prepping for a short-notice kickboxing match with Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. The Thai striker is stepping in to replace Anissa Meksen, who was scheduled to take on Stamp in a custom-rules bout.

The two strikers are hoping to earn a decisive victory, as 'Supergirl' has received this special opportunity of facing one of the promotion's biggest names.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight NIght 6 on January 13 to watch the last-minute arranged kickboxing match between Anna Jaroonsak and Stamp Fairtex, live from Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out a video of the Muay Thai sisters below, courtesy of ONE:

Poll : 0 votes