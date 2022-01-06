"Everyone wants to fight Jake Paul" - Tai Tuivasa hilariously calls for a fight against viral self defense trainer Dale Brown

Tai Tuivasa hilariously called out Dale Brown for a fight inside the octagon. 'Bam Bam' apparently wants to test the tactics Brown preaches in his YouTube videos.

Brown is known for giving advice on self-defense that ranges from stopping full speed punches with your hands to catching the slides of pistols. Many have criticized his techniques, citing them as both ineffective and unsafe.

In a jovial Instagram post, 'Bam Bam' issued a challenge towards Brown and asked Dana White to schedule the fight. Of course, a bout between the two will most likely never happen, much to the disappointment of Tuivasa.

The No.11-ranked heavyweight wrote:

"Everyone wants to fight Jake Paul, but I want to fight this gammon c**t @danawhite set it up unk yellah 🙄🤣 ESSSSHHHAAAAY"

'Bam Bam' is on a four fight win streak, with his last outing being a KO victory against Augusto Sakai at UFC 269.

He is chasing the UFC heavyweight championship belt, which he believes will be held by Ciryl Gane after UFC 270. Gane is currently scheduled to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on January 22nd.

Dale Brown agrees with Georges St-Pierre's statement that 'UFC success does not translate to street fighting'

Detroit Threat Management Center operator Dale Brown agrees with the sentiments of Georges St-Pierre that MMA and street fighting are different. On the Lex Fridman podcast, 'Rush' told Fridman that you need a different game plan when fighting outside the octagon.

Watch Dale Brown discuss street fighting below:

Dale Brown agrees with St-Pierre in that regard and provided an example to back up the former UFC welterweight champion's statement. He shared a video of former UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn getting knocked down outside a bar as evidence.

Brown explained:

"In these situations, we can increase survivability by understanding the difference between survival and sport. Remember that what matters in survival is your will and that will is more important than your skill."

Georges St-Pierre may disagree with Dale Brown on that last point, as he told Fridman:

"I have to strike first [in a street fight] or do something. This is the first thing I generally have to agree on. After that, of course, there is the knowledge [of MMA]. If you are a professional fighter you have a huge advantage once the fight has started."

According to St-Pierre, fighting skills still play a role in street brawls. The only nuance between professional and street fights that 'Rush' emphasized is the need for the defender to strike first.

Watch George St-Pierre talk with Lex Fridman Below:

