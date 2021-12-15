"Ciryl Gane is a new breed of heavyweight" - Tai Tuivasa casts his prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane will make a bid for the heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou in the main event at UFC 270 in January 2022. Tai Tuivasa has given his prediction for the upcoming unification bout.

According to Tuivasa, Ciryl Gane could reel in a decision victory if he manages to stay out of Ngannou's range, which is no easy feat. However, 'Bam Bam' also believes the heavyweight champ could shut the interim titleholder's lights out with a single shot.

During an interview with InsideFighting, Tuivasa picked Francis Ngannou to win the UFC 270 headliner. However, the Australian also acknowledged that Gane is a "new breed" of heavyweight and didn't write the Frenchman off.

"Yeah, they are two freaks. You know what I mean. I think I have said the other day...I think if Ciryl plays the long game at points and can stay away from Francis, I think he might win over the five rounds. But that's harder than it sounds, you know what I mean. If Francis touches him or lands one of those massive shots, I think we've all seen what Fancis does. He might put him out. Like, that's again another 50-50. Ciryl's a nice guy, but I think Francis might get it. I'm not sure but I'm gonna go with Francis. But Ciryl Gane is a new breed of heavyweights for sure."

Watch Tai Tuivasa's interview with InsideFighting below:

Ciryl Gane on his upcoming title fight

Ciryl Gane is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC, culminating in his interim title win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. However, during an interview with BT Sport, 'Bon Gamin' said none of those victories were worth rejoicing over.

Nevertheless, Gane expects to feel happy if he can defeat Francis Ngannou in their title unification bout at UFC 270.

"After every fight, maybe you can see, I’m not really enjoying it when I win. I don’t know why exactly, I’m not excited about that. But if I win against Francis, I’m going to be happy. I’m going to be happy for real."

Watch Ciryl Gane's full interview with BT Sport below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard