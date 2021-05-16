Teddy Atlas reveals which UFC fighter's picture Webster dictionary should put as the 'definition of toughness'

Legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas tuned in tonight to watch the Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush clash go down at UFC 262.

Atlas was all praise for Tony Ferguson's mental grit, which was on full display in tonight's co-main event against Dariush. Atlas took to Twitter to express his admiration for Ferguson's toughness.

The veteran boxing trainer opined that a picture of Tony Ferguson would suffice for articulating the meaning of the word 'toughness.'

"Webster’s Dictionary should just put a picture of Ferguson for the definition of toughness," wrote Teddy Atlas.

Webster’s Dictionary should just put a picture of Ferguson for the definition of toughness. #UFC262 #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 16, 2021

Furthermore, Teddy Atlas hailed Beneil Dariush for putting on a wrestling clinic tonight. Dariush smothered Tony Ferguson with his relentless grappling pressure. The Assyrian-American fighter even caught Ferguson with a tormenting heel hook, but 'El Cucuy' refused to tap, akin to the armbar submission attempt by Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Teddy Atlas lauded Ferguson for "going out on his shield" against Beneil Dariush.

"Dominant effort by Dariush, as for Ferguson, that’s what they mean by ‘going out on your shield," added Teddy Atlas.

Dominant effort by Dariush, as for Ferguson, that’s what they mean by ‘going out on your shield’. #UFC262 #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 16, 2021

Teddy Atlas gives his take on tonight's main event outcome

Charles Oliveira claimed the vacant UFC lightweight throne by defeating All-American Michael Chandler at UFC 262. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt achieved the impressive feat in his 28th UFC outing.

Ten years and 28 fights into his UFC career, Charles Oliveira is now a champion 🏆 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/aZ40tIcVxQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

Things looked a bit shaky in the first round for 'Do Bronx' as he was on the verge of getting TKO'd by Chandler. But courtesy of Oliveira's mental perseverance, he made a resurgence in round two.

Oliveira hit 'Iron' Mike with a clean left hook that sent Chandler stumbling to the fence. The submission specialist then followed with a barrage of punches to end the night for Chandler.

Teddy Atlas was impressed by Oliveira's understanding of striking fundamentals. The legendary coach gave his UFC 262 main event breakdown via Twitter:

Rules the same in boxing and MMA, never pose or pull straight back after you punch, always move head, Chandler posed after punch and was nailed w left hook. Wow. #UFC262 https://t.co/jRx3ZyKbQz — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 16, 2021

"First round Oliveira made mistake getting caught pulling straight back, survived it, then catches Chandler taking picture after punch. Great talent and class," wrote Teddy Atlas.

First round Oliveira made mistake getting caught pulling straight back, survived it, then catches Chandler taking picture after punch. Great talent and class. #UFC262 #UFC @CharlesDoBronxs — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 16, 2021

Oliveira reminds me of Inoue, he’s always in position and balanced, always set to punch with power. #UFC262 #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 16, 2021