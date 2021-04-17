"Just keep it real basic" - Teddy Atlas tells Ben Askren how he can beat Jake Paul

Teddy Atlas tells Ben Askren that keeping Jake Paul at the end of his jab will be the key to his victory on April 17.

During a recent interview with Teddy Atlas, Ben Askren asked for the famed boxing coach's advice against his celebrity opponent. Atlas urged Funky to manage the distance between them by making effective use of the jab.

"Concentrate on distance. Be aware of range and your jab. Just keep it real basic and throw a snappy jab. When I say range, make sure you're not throwing away. He can counter you with the right hand. So make sure you're far enough proper distance where you can get full extension on the jab," said Atlas.

However, he warned Askren to throw long jabs and keep a proper distance to avoid getting hit with counter shots from Paul.

Teddy Atlas reasoned that the strategy will help Ben Askren pressurize Jake Paul in a defensively responsible manner.

"If you're throwing it at a three-quarter distance, he's got the range where he can throw that right hand over it. So make sure you're at a proper distance and proper range. Look to use that jab in a snappy way - even to his chest - just to stabilize him... Then you can put the pressure on in a proper way and not in a reckless way," said Teddy Atlas.

Retired former MMA champion Ben Askren is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-Professional Boxer Jake Paul in a Boxing match on April 17.

Although Askren is an elite combat sports athlete who has more fighting experience than Paul, much of the intrigue surrounding the bizarre matchup is due to Funky's questionable striking.

Ben Askren is a predominant grappler who was heavily criticized for the inadequate striking abilities, especially towards the end of his career.

Jake Paul has a significant size and reach advantage over Ben Askren

At 6'1", Jake Paul has a significant height advantage over Ben Askren (5ft 10in). Paul (76-inch reach) also enjoys a five-inch reach advantage over Askren (71-inch reach). This plays a major role in a sport like Boxing where grappling is not involved.

However, Ben Askren has competed against elite athletes throughout the entirety of his fighting career. Recovering from knockout blows and maintaining composure under an onslaught are attributes that cannot be learned in a short amount of time.

At this point, it is unknown if Jake Paul possesses those qualities which tip the fight in Askren's favor.