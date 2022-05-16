"Tell me when you're ready" - Khamzat Chimaev issues chilling callout to Kamaru Usman, Darren Till reacts 

Khamzat Chimaev has issued a warning to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Borz' has laid down the gauntlet and asked Usman to let him know when he's ready to fight. The post, which featured images of both men, even triggered a response from Chimaev's friend and recent training partner Darren Till.

Khamzat Chimaev has been on the warpath since making his UFC debut in 2020. The Chechen-born Swede is undefeated in five fights and has been awarded either a Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonus in every one of them.

The welterweight even broke the record for the quickest turnaround between wins in modern UFC history. 'Borz' defeated John Phillips via submission before stepping back into the cage to TKO Rhys McKee in the first round just 10 days later.

Having placed himself close to the title, Chimaev has his sights set on 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. On social media, he wrote:

"Tell me when you're ready @usman84kg"

In the comments, Darren Till responded:

Darren Till's response to Khamzat Chimaev's post

Khamzat Chimaev's warning was issued following his victory over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. The two welterweights produced an all-out war at UFC 273 last month.

A unanimous decision victory for Chimaev resulted in a huge leap up the rankings, now finding himself as the No.3-ranked welterweight, behind only Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

Champion Kamaru Usman finds himself in a precarious position. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has conquered most of the welterweight division, including two victories over former interim titleholder Covington. Leon Edwards is next in line for the belt, but Usman already holds a victory over the Englishman.

Chimaev's meteoric rise of has certainly shaken up the division. With dominant performances inside the cage, the Chechen-born Swede seems destined for a shot at the title.

Although 'Borz' believes he is ready to fight Usman now, he will likely have to wait until after the rematch between Edwards and the champion. Dana White confirmed in March that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will face 'Rocky' next.

Khamzat Chimaev says Nate Diaz has refused to fight him 10 times

Although Khamzat Chimaev has expressed his desire to fight Kamaru Usman, the Chechen-born Swede hasn't been shy in calling for other fights while he waits. 'Borz' has called for a fight with Diaz multiple times, but claims that the American has refused to fight him.

Nate Diaz is seemingly at war with the UFC. The Stockton-born fighter has one fight remaining on his contract and has asked for his release on multiple occasions. Believing that the UFC has turned down fights for him, Diaz has been very open on social media about his anger and mistreatment by the organization.

However, Chimaev believes that Diaz's struggle to find an opponent is his own fault. On Twitter, the 27-year-old wrote:

"B***h, you're not ashamed to open your mouth at all you refused a fight 10 times @NateDiaz209"

