"This boy is a fake fighter but gonna call me cringe" - Terrance McKinney and KSI embroiled in feud over social media

In a strange turn of events, UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney has ignited a mild feud between himself and popular English YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI.

Olajide Olatunji has gained a huge following on the internet and is one of the UK's most recognized stars. He has over 50 million followers across his social media empire. The multi-talented artist has long held a passion for the sport of boxing and aims to be the greatest 'YouTube boxer' in the world.

Terrance McKinney sparked a back-and-forth between the pair by replying to one of KSI's tweets, affirming that he's "tired of these lists of fake fighters". The influencer responded to the UFC athlete's comments, which prompted the lightweight to fire back, calling the 29-year-old a "fake fighter."

"This boy is a fake fighter but gonna call me cringe. You ain't nothing but a personality. Screech vs. Urkel in 2022 type of sh**."

Warning: NSFW Language

The online spat continued, with both sides refusing to back down. KSI insisted that it doesn't matter if he's a "fake" fighter as he does more pay-per-view buys than the MMA rising star. The fighter replied by stating:

"I'd whoop your a** and let you come in your walking weight vs. mine."

After their war of words seemingly died down and the dust settled, McKinney once again sparked their disagreement. He made another post directed at the Brit and his 'pre-teen' supporters.

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 KSI about to set up a slap competition with video game dunkey and ninja for who’s the king of YouTube and market it as boxing and all these pre teens are gonna fall for it KSI about to set up a slap competition with video game dunkey and ninja for who’s the king of YouTube and market it as boxing and all these pre teens are gonna fall for it

Despite KSI searching for his next opponent, it is quite clear that Terrance McKinney will not be the one given his UFC obligations and their differences in weight.

Who's next for Terrance McKinney?

After his first-ever loss in the octagon against Drew Dober earlier this year, Terrance McKinney bounced straight back, submitting Erick Gonzalez in Round One.

His most recent win extended his record to 3-1 in the UFC, with all four fights being finished within the first round. As his name value is beginning to rise, who could we possibly see 'T.Wrecks' face next?

The 27-year-old lightweight has continuously called for a brawl against Paddy Pimblett, but it seems the UFC are proceeding in a different direction with the scouser. There are multiple options for the prospect, but matching him up against veterans like Clay Guida and Jim Miller would be a huge step up in his career.

