"That disease has been killing a lot of people all over the world" - Khamzat Chimaev's BJJ coach blasts 'idiot' Colby Covington for saying 'Borz' almost retired after contracting COVID

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev's jiu-jitsu coach Alan Nascimento slammed Colby Covington for his recent comments on 'Borz' contracting COVID-19.

Nascimento, also known as 'Finfou', called Covington an 'idiot and dumb' for labeling COVID-19 as just a 'flu'.

The Brazilian coach said:

"You know, a guy like Colby, you can see how idiot and dumb he sounds, just by [listening] to the moment [when he called COVID-19] a flu. That disease has been killing a lot of people all over the world, and he just said that Chimaev almost quit because of a flu? No. The guy, he doesn't even know what he's talking about. He's just being a clown now. When the cameras are there, he talks a lot of bullsh*t, but then when the cameras are not there...he doesn't act as tough."

Khamzat Chimaev contracted COVID-19 following his rampant start in the UFC. The Swedish fighter went 3-0 in the octagon and was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards when he tested positive for the virus.

His struggles with the virus were well documented on social media with his manager once stating that 'Chimaev thought he was going to die' due to the disease.

Colby Covington commented on Khamzat Chimaev's rise in the UFC leading up to his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. 'Chaos' mocked Chimaev for nearly retiring due to COVID-19 and disregarded the solemnity of the global disease by calling it 'a cold' in an interview with BT Sport.

Watch the full interview below:

Alan Nascimento says Khamzat Chimaev will take potential fight against Colby Covington personally; claimes 'Borz' will beat the sh*t out of 'Chaos'

Alan Nascimento also commented on what a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington would be like. He stated that 'Borz' will hold a grudge against Covington over his comments and will take the bout 'personally'.

He said:

"I really hope and wish that one day he can fight against Chimaev. And I know that Khamzat has a big chance to beat the sh*t out of him, for sure. And, I know Khamzat will take it personal. Because I already know nobody likes [Covington] and Khamzat also doesn't like him. So that'd be a blast!..."

Watch the full interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik