"That's a crazy fight" - When Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson shared their unfiltered thoughts on potential Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez superfight

Three years ago, Joe Rogan made an appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, during which he and the heavyweight great spoke about the then rumored boxing match between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez. Many were of the opinion that the bout would have been a mismatch.

Ad

Usman, although the then UFC welterweight champion, has always been a wrestler by trade. Only recently did he polish his striking, but was nowhere near the level of an all-time great boxer like Alvarez. Rogan, in particular, said the following about the matchup:

"It's a crazy proposition, right? Cause he's fighting one of the best pound-for-pound fighters, if not the best, alive, and one of the all-time greats. I mean, Canelo is an all-time great. That's a crazy fight, right? For a guy like Usman? He's that guy, he's that guy that wants that fight. He's that guy that's just like a bulletproof mindset champion."

Ad

Trending

Later, when the longtime UFC commentator expressed his desire to see the bout, though only because he wanted to see Usman get paid handsomely, Tyson shared his belief that Usman would be subjecting himself to serious damage.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You can get really hurt in this game. He's gonna get really hurt. A tough guy, the guy everybody's scared of, he's gonna get hurt in this boxing game because it's all about thinking."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson talk about Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez (1:02:08 and 1:26:35):

Ad

Unfortunately for Usman, the bout never took place. Furthermore, UFC CEO Dana White wasn't keen on booking the crossover bout, which was a sentiment that Canelo also shared.

Joe Rogan once saw the inverse of an MMA fighter venturing into boxing

While Joe Rogan has seen two high-profile MMA fighters compete in boxing, most notably Conor McGregor's loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Francis Ngannou's controversial loss to Tyson Fury, he has also seen a boxer venture into MMA. This took place at UFC 118, with James Toney vs. Randy Couture.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was a lopsided contest that saw the inexperienced Toney suffer a first-round submission loss. The UFC commentator also witnessed Holly Holm's slow transition from boxing and kickboxing to MMA, where she eventually dethroned Ronda Rousey as the UFC women's bantamweight champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.