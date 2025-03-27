  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "That's a crazy fight" - When Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson shared their unfiltered thoughts on potential Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez superfight

"That's a crazy fight" - When Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson shared their unfiltered thoughts on potential Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez superfight

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 27, 2025 17:52 GMT
joe
Joe Rogan (top left) and Mike Tyson (top right) once shared their thoughts on Kamaru Usman (bottom left) vs. Canelo Alvarez (bottom right) [Image Courtesy: @HotboxinwithMikeTyson via YouTube, @ufc via X/Twitter, and @MatchroomBoxing via X/Twitter]

Three years ago, Joe Rogan made an appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, during which he and the heavyweight great spoke about the then rumored boxing match between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez. Many were of the opinion that the bout would have been a mismatch.

Ad

Usman, although the then UFC welterweight champion, has always been a wrestler by trade. Only recently did he polish his striking, but was nowhere near the level of an all-time great boxer like Alvarez. Rogan, in particular, said the following about the matchup:

"It's a crazy proposition, right? Cause he's fighting one of the best pound-for-pound fighters, if not the best, alive, and one of the all-time greats. I mean, Canelo is an all-time great. That's a crazy fight, right? For a guy like Usman? He's that guy, he's that guy that wants that fight. He's that guy that's just like a bulletproof mindset champion."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Later, when the longtime UFC commentator expressed his desire to see the bout, though only because he wanted to see Usman get paid handsomely, Tyson shared his belief that Usman would be subjecting himself to serious damage.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You can get really hurt in this game. He's gonna get really hurt. A tough guy, the guy everybody's scared of, he's gonna get hurt in this boxing game because it's all about thinking."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson talk about Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez (1:02:08 and 1:26:35):

youtube-cover
Ad

Unfortunately for Usman, the bout never took place. Furthermore, UFC CEO Dana White wasn't keen on booking the crossover bout, which was a sentiment that Canelo also shared.

Joe Rogan once saw the inverse of an MMA fighter venturing into boxing

While Joe Rogan has seen two high-profile MMA fighters compete in boxing, most notably Conor McGregor's loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Francis Ngannou's controversial loss to Tyson Fury, he has also seen a boxer venture into MMA. This took place at UFC 118, with James Toney vs. Randy Couture.

Ad

It was a lopsided contest that saw the inexperienced Toney suffer a first-round submission loss. The UFC commentator also witnessed Holly Holm's slow transition from boxing and kickboxing to MMA, where she eventually dethroned Ronda Rousey as the UFC women's bantamweight champion.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी