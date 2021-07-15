"That's why Dustin Poirier backed away" - Conor McGregor reveals why Dustin Poirier stood back up in their UFC 264 fight.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has revealed why his opponent Dustin Poirier stood back up during their fight at UFC 264.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, the Irishman reveals what made 'The Diamond' back away as the pair grappled on the ground during the opening round of their trilogy bout.

"When the ankle was sore, I still wouldn't stop training. I used to just train on me back and that's how I developed those ground and pound shots from the back. That's why Dustin [Poirier] backed away when he was on top of me. I was landing the upkicks and the elbows and all. It's a horrible place to be in... It was a skill I developed because I had the damaged leg." Conor McGregor said.

McGregor went on to reveal that his leg was already injured before the UFC 264 main event.

"I was injured going into that fight. People are asking me 'at what point did the leg break?' Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC...I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage...I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle."

After suffering a gruesome injury in the main event of UFC 264, Conor McGregor underwent surgery the day after the fight.

The Irishman said doctors have installed an 'unbreakable' titanium rod in his leg that goes down from his knee to the ankle.

Conor McGregor reveals how he plans to recover from the leg injury suffered at UFC 264

In a video posted to his Instagram, Conor McGregor explained how he plans to build himself back up after snapping his leg in his fight against Dustin Poirier at last weekend's pay-per-view.

"Once I manage to build back [up], first of all, manage the incision, the cut...make sure it doesn't get infected... Then I'll start playing with the balance, learning how to stand on it again. learning how to balance on the single again. Then I'll build the strength." Conor McGregor said.

McGregor suffered a horrendous injury in the opening round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The unfortunate incident led to the Irishman losing the fight by TKO.

