The 5 Best Submission Finishes in ONE Championship in 2021

2021 was a wild year for ONE Championship, and the promotion’s world-class warriors once again lit up the circle with endless highlight-reel displays.

Many of those displays came in the form of submissions. The promotion's grappling wizards used their field of expertise to its full extent as they treated fans to an array of joint locks, chokes, and much more.

Submissions are a thing of beauty, and unlike knockouts, there's less of a luck factor. There is no way a fighter can sink in a ‘lucky’ submission if they do not possess the knowledge to initiate the takedown or transition from various positions on the ground.

Some submissions are so good that even after watching the replays millions of times, you can never quite catch how they executed it.

With that said, here are five of the best submission victories in ONE Championship in 2021.

#5. Ayaka Miura vs. Rayane Bastos - ONE: Dangal

Japanese fighter Ayaka ‘Zombie’ Miura earned her sixth submission win via scarf-hold armlock versus Rayane Bastos in May.

Bastos started the better of the pair, but when Miura found her range and rhythm, she ripped through Bastos’ defense with her striking and judoka skills. Miura tired her opponent during the process, and from then on there was no stopping the Japanese fighter.

She forced her foe to the fence and used a head-and-arm throw to send Bastos spiraling to the canvas. On the ground, ‘Zombie’ got straight into a scarf-hold control. Bastos escaped and managed to find her feet, but couldn't stay up for long.

Miura dragged Bastos for the second time, and moved into the scarf-hold position again. This time, there was no room for her to escape. Miura shoved her rival’s left arm between her legs to force a quick tap at the 2:58 mark of the first stanza.

The brilliant submission artist will return to take on division queen Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE strawweight world title at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14.

