The 5 best UFC pay per view cards in history

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

The UFC has delivered 228 (229 if you count UFC 37.5) pay-per-view events in its illustrious history and has presented numerous memorable moments and breathtaking action. While some of the cards have not delivered in the same manner as others, there are some which have more than made up for them.

However, some cards have notably been better than others. This slideshow counts down the five very best.

#5 UFC 129: St. Pierre vs Shields - April 30, 2011

George St. Pierre rocks Jake Shields

UFC 129 was one of the most hyped shows in company history back in 2011 and had the much anticipated main event of George St. Pierre and Jake Shields delivered it would likely have been number one on this list.

However, St. Pierre vs Shields failed to excite over five rounds, largely bereft of the pulsating action every fan expects from these two fighters. The set up was perfect. The Welterweight Champion, GSP had defeated virtually every one there was to beat in his division except Shields who had been unbeaten in over six years.

GSP would win the lacklustre bout and retain his Welterweight title.

Underneath, the action was phenomenal. Lyoto Machida defeated UFC legend Randy Couture with a stunning crane kick which knocked the veteran out cold. Like that, Couture's long MMA career was over.

The show was significant also for hosting the first Featherweight Championship bout in UFC history. The match more than lived up to the hype. Jose Aldo and Mark Hominick delivered one of the best fights of 2011 in an all-action encounter memorable for a gigantic swelling on Hominick's head that drew a collective gasp from the live crowd.

Mark Hominick - Braved a horrific head injury

Vladimir Matyushenko crushed Jason Brilz with a terrifying flurry of punches for the brutal knockout.

Finally, Benson Henderson's UFC debut was worth the wait as he beat Mark Bocek in another hugely entertaining fight. Bendo delivered exciting flurry after flurry en route to a decision victory.

UFC 129 was the card that had everything except an exciting main event.

