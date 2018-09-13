Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 5 best UFC pay per view cards in history

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.88K   //    13 Sep 2018, 00:05 IST

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes
UFC 200: Tate v Nunes


The UFC has delivered 228 (229 if you count UFC 37.5) pay-per-view events in its illustrious history and has presented numerous memorable moments and breathtaking action. While some of the cards have not delivered in the same manner as others, there are some which have more than made up for them.

However, some cards have notably been better than others. This slideshow counts down the five very best.

#5 UFC 129: St. Pierre vs Shields - April 30, 2011

G
George St. Pierre rocks Jake Shields

UFC 129 was one of the most hyped shows in company history back in 2011 and had the much anticipated main event of George St. Pierre and Jake Shields delivered it would likely have been number one on this list.

However, St. Pierre vs Shields failed to excite over five rounds, largely bereft of the pulsating action every fan expects from these two fighters. The set up was perfect. The Welterweight Champion, GSP had defeated virtually every one there was to beat in his division except Shields who had been unbeaten in over six years.

GSP would win the lacklustre bout and retain his Welterweight title.

Underneath, the action was phenomenal. Lyoto Machida defeated UFC legend Randy Couture with a stunning crane kick which knocked the veteran out cold. Like that, Couture's long MMA career was over. 

The show was significant also for hosting the first Featherweight Championship bout in UFC history. The match more than lived up to the hype. Jose Aldo and Mark Hominick delivered one of the best fights of 2011 in an all-action encounter memorable for a gigantic swelling on Hominick's head that drew a collective gasp from the live crowd.


Ma
Mark Hominick - Braved a horrific head injury

Vladimir Matyushenko crushed Jason Brilz with a terrifying flurry of punches for the brutal knockout. 

Finally, Benson Henderson's UFC debut was worth the wait as he beat Mark Bocek in another hugely entertaining fight. Bendo delivered exciting flurry after flurry en route to a decision victory.

UFC 129 was the card that had everything except an exciting main event.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Conor McGregor Georges St. Pierre UFC Champions UFC Fighters
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
5 Richest UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
The 5 shortest UFC title reigns in history
RELATED STORY
The most wins by female fighters in UFC history
RELATED STORY
Nate Diaz's 5 most memorable UFC fights
RELATED STORY
UFC 87: Seek and Destroy - 10 Years On
RELATED STORY
5 surprising UFC title challengers
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC fighters of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
5 fighters with the most submission wins in UFC history
RELATED STORY
4 Fighters With Most Fights In The UFC
RELATED STORY
UFC 2: What happened at the sequel to the MMA spectacular?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us