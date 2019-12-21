The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 165: Edgar vs Korean Zombie

Scott Newman Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019

Chan Sung Jung flattened Frankie Edgar in today's main event

The UFC’s final show of 2019 – Fight Night 165 from Busan, South Korea – was a pretty enjoyable card to watch in the end. Not the most star-studded event, we at least got a bunch of fun finishes and outside of a short period at the start of the main card, nothing really felt like it dragged. The UFC’s next effort will get much more publicity – it involves Conor McGregor, for starters – but this was a solid way to end the year.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Fight Night 165: Edgar vs Korean Zombie.

#1 Best: The Korean Zombie picks up the biggest win of his career

Chan Sung Jung

Almost certainly one of the most exciting men to watch on the UFC’s roster, Chan Sung Jung has unfortunately struggled to gain traction since his failed 2013 Featherweight title shot, largely due to injuries and layoffs. Well, that may have changed today as he picked up the best win of his career over former Lightweight champ Frankie Edgar.

Sure, Edgar is past his prime now and his once-legendary chin is likely cracked for good, but it was still impressive to see ‘The Korean Zombie’ absolutely destroy him with pinpoint-accurate punches, sending him crashing to the ground twice within three minutes to pick up a first round TKO. Edgar looked overmatched from the start, and while he’s lost plenty of fights over the years, it was still rare to see him dismantled like this.

Where now for the Zombie? 2019’s seen him pick up two huge wins – he beat Renato Moicano in June – but with the UFC apparently planning a rematch between new champ Alexander Volkanovski and the dethroned Max Holloway, things might be a little tight at the top. But wow, a fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov to decide the next title challenger sounds like hot fire to us.

