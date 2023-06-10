"The best in the business" - Legendary cutman set to represent Nate Diaz in Jake Paul fight has fans buzzing

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz is set to take on popular YouTube personality-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The two will go head-to-head in an intense eight-round boxing match at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on August 5, 2023.

Adding to the excitement surrounding this event, legendary cutman Jacob 'Stitch' Duran will be in Nate Diaz's corner for the clash against 'The Problem Child'.

Jacob Stitch Duran @StitchDuran Honored to pack my bags and represent the 209 in Dallas on August 5th. War @natediaz209

Duran's involvement has sparked a buzz among fans and observers alike.

Twitter user @ColinCrandall33 remarked:

"So great to hear this Stitch. With your help he'll be able to go that one more round for sure!"

Colin Crandall MMA @ColinCrandall33 @StitchDuran @NateDiaz209 So great to hear this Stitch. With your help he'll be able to go that one more round for sure!

Another user @TheChanceBand has some predictions for the upcoming fight:

"Glad you’ll be there but I don’t think @NateDiaz209is gonna take enough damage to need your expertise."

@chris209says stated:

"That's awesome! I always loved to see you celebrate with Nate after a win!"

chris209says @chris209says @StitchDuran @NateDiaz209 That's awesome! I always loved to see you celebrate with Nate after a win!

@Four_4Four reacted:

"King of the stitch!"

@OuchNormal claims Duran is the best in the business:

"The best in the business!!!!!"

Nate Diaz is training with Mike Tyson's sparring partner for the Jake Paul bout

In preparation for his highly-anticipated boxing match against Jake Paul, Nate Diaz has intensified his training regimen by enlisting the assistance of a key figure in the boxing world. Mike Russell, a sparring partner who has trained under the guidance of boxing legend Mike Tyson for an impressive duration of three years, was seen alongside Diaz in the gym as they fine-tuned their skills ahead of Diaz's debut in the squared circle.

Notably, Diaz's boxing journey is not uncharted territory, as the Stockton native has long been associated with the world of boxing. Having worked closely with former light heavyweight champion Andre Ward for several years, Diaz has honed his craft and acquired valuable expertise within the realm of the sweet science.

Diaz's collaboration with Russell became evident when the later took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their intense sparring session:

"Camp with big bro, gettin them rounds in. kill or be killed"

