“The best kickboxer on the planet” - Liam Harrison gives Chingiz Allazov tremendous praise in world title defense

Liam Harrison praised Chingiz Allazov for his unanimous decision win against Marat Grigorian.

In the ONE Fight Night 13 main event, Allazov was tasked with defending his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Grigorian, a former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion. ‘Chinga’ conquered the challenge by securing a unanimous decision win.

Allazov impressed fans and fighters worldwide by showing again why he’s considered the best kickboxer on the planet. Harrison, a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai superstar, voiced his praise for ‘Chinga’ by sharing a video of his win on Instagram with the caption saying:

“@chingizallazov the best kickBoxer on the planet …ridiculous power, speed, accuracy, movement…and grigorian is no slouch either 🔥🔥🔥 #kickboxing #k1 #combatsports #onechampionship”

Chingiz Allazov made his ONE Championship debut in April 2021, losing a split decision against Enriko Kehl. Since then, he’s bounced back with five consecutive wins, including two to become the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion.

On January 13 of this year, Allazov shocked the kickboxing community by dominating then-world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, ending with a second-round knockout. Seven months later, the 30-year-old extended his reign of terror on the ONE featherweight kickboxing division with his previously-discussed win against Marat Grigorian.

The target on Allazov’s back is now larger than ever. ‘Chinga’ has several options for his next fight, including rematches against Superbon or Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Meanwhile, Tawnachai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, put the division on notice with a statement kickboxing win against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13.

Chingiz Allazov’s latest win, along with the rest of ONE Fight Night 13, can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.