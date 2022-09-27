5 Craziest Physiques in UFC history

The UFC hosts some of the greatest fighters in the world. When most people think of great fighters, they picture physiques that are almost mythical in terms of appearance.

Former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero is known for possessing a hulking physique with traps consuming his neck in a mountain of engulfing muscle.

Similarly, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is a chiseled specimen of the 170lbs weight class. Whether he's in a training camp or enjoying the fruits of his labor inside the octagon, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is always shredded and in terrific shape.

However, in its rich history, the UFC has hosted fighters with unimaginable physiques, in both a positive and a negative sense. This list outlines 5 of the craziest physiques in UFC history, the good and the bad.

#5. Mark Kerr

Most modern-day UFC fans have no recollection of who Mark Kerr is. A retired MMA fighter who competed in the early days of the UFC before embarking on a journey to PRIDE, Mark Kerr was a heavyweight mixed martial artist whose physical proportions seemed better suited for a career as a light heavyweight by today's standards.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday



Kerr was a decorated NCAA Wrestling Champion that entered pro fighting during a wild era of MMA.



is set to produce and star in a biopic about Kerr in the near future. This week marks the 23 year anniversary of Mark Kerr's professional MMA debut.Kerr was a decorated NCAA Wrestling Champion that entered pro fighting during a wild era of MMA. @TheRock is set to produce and star in a biopic about Kerr in the near future. This week marks the 23 year anniversary of Mark Kerr's professional MMA debut.Kerr was a decorated NCAA Wrestling Champion that entered pro fighting during a wild era of MMA.@TheRock is set to produce and star in a biopic about Kerr in the near future. https://t.co/4FFoJ2uMP9

At 6 feet 3 inches in height, with a reach of 78 inches, Kerr is undersized compared to most modern heavyweights. But he possessed an enormous musculature. The collegiate wrestler had one of the most jacked physiques in the promotion's history.

Every inch of Mark Kerr's physique was sculpted in mythical proportions. His traps were massive, his shoulders were bulging and his overall aesthetic was far closer to a bodybuilder's than a fighter's. Across the promotion's history, very few fighters have ever eclipsed Mark Kerr in terms of pure musculature. It stands to reason then that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson intends to play him in a biopic.

#4. Sean Woodson

While he might have escaped the notice of most fans, Sean Woodson is a UFC featherweight with an impressive 9-1-1 record. He is a skilled mixed martial artist who most recently fought in the prelims at UFC 278. 'The Sniper' faced Luis Saldaña but a win eluded him.

Kyle Johnson @VonPreux Sean Woodson (6-0) erases all of Terrance McKinney's good work, eliminating the Sik-Jitsu rep on five days' notice with a jumping knee! What a comeback from the Shamrock FC vet! #DWCS Sean Woodson (6-0) erases all of Terrance McKinney's good work, eliminating the Sik-Jitsu rep on five days' notice with a jumping knee! What a comeback from the Shamrock FC vet! #DWCS https://t.co/yOd3xsA5gY

Woodson earned a draw for his efforts in Salt Lake City. What caught the eye of most observers, however, was not Woodson's performance but his physical proportions. While he's a featherweight, 'The Sniper' is 6 feet 2 inches tall and possesses a 78-inch reach.

Sean Woodson has absurdly long legs to match his lengthy arms. His combination of extremely long limbs and a noticeably short torso grant him a unique and odd physique unlike any other in UFC history.

#3. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar comes from the world of professional wrestling. Specifically, his initial claim to fame was his career as a WWE superstar when pro-wrestling was still fairly mainstream. Even in WWE, where former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon prioritized performers of gigantic proportions, Brock Lesnar stood out.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Who'd have guessed it? Brock Lesnar failed a second doping test on the night of UFC 200 after beating Mark Hunt...Who'd have guessed it? Brock Lesnar failed a second doping test on the night of UFC 200 after beating Mark Hunt...Who'd have guessed it?😕 https://t.co/VxqQcLzLnj

Thus, it stands to reason that when 'The Beast' transitioned to MMA, his massive physique cast a monstrous presence in the heavyweight division. In the promotion, he was more muscled than every single one of his contemporaries. Even Alistair Overeem during the peak of his 'Ubereem' phase looked smaller than Brock Lesnar.

Not only did 'The Beast' possess one of the widest backs in UFC heavyweight history, but the Nevada Athletic Commission required 4XL gloves for him due to his large hand size. The only other fighter prior in NAC history to require such a large glove was Hong-man Choi, who stands at 7 feet 2 inches tall.

#2. Tra Telligman

Old-school fans remember Tra Telligman for being the subject of an absurd urban legend regarding his brutal loss to two-time heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia. Telligman was flattened by Sylvia after a thunderous head kick. The damage dealt by the blow forced 'Trauma' to retire while rendering his cage name ironic.

Ryan Hobbs @RyanHobbsMMA Tra Telligman waits to do battle with Vitor Belfort at #UFC12 . Telligman had a missing pectoral muscle due to an accident when he was younger. Despite this problem, Telligman was a dangerous fighter in the early UFC days. Tra Telligman waits to do battle with Vitor Belfort at #UFC12. Telligman had a missing pectoral muscle due to an accident when he was younger. Despite this problem, Telligman was a dangerous fighter in the early UFC days. https://t.co/AUS5By69Ve

The circumstances of the loss, like Telligman being stretchered out of the cage, led some to exaggerate the damage he sustained. Telligman's lack of public appearances following the bout fueled rumors that Sylvia's head kick was fatal. However, 'Trauma' is very much alive and took up a role as a kickboxing coach afterwards.

Oddities followed Tra Telligman throughout his entire career. Chiefly, fan interest in his unique physique was palpable. 'Trauma' only has one pectoral muscle and one lung. As a child, he was involved in a car accident that permanently deformed his right chest and rib to a massive degree, granting him a highly unusual physique.

#1. Emmanuel Yarbrough remains the heaviest fighter in UFC history

The late Emmanuel Yarbrough was one of the largest fighters in UFC history. A storied martial artist who competed in judo, wrestling and sumo, Emmanuel Yarbrough took part in UFC 3. Alas, 'Tiny's performance was underwhelming, lasting all of 1 minute and 59 seconds before he was TKO'd by Keith Hackney.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday 24 years ago today,



616 lbs Emmanuel Yarbrough became the heaviest fighter in history to compete inside the UFC. He was finished by Keith Hackney within two minutes. 24 years ago today,616 lbs Emmanuel Yarbrough became the heaviest fighter in history to compete inside the UFC. He was finished by Keith Hackney within two minutes. https://t.co/sgCy2UR6ag

His MMA carrer ended with an unillustrious 3-2 record. However, what drew the attention of combat sports spectators was Yarbrough's physique. The late MMA pioneer was truly massive. He stood as tall as 6 feet and 8 inches. While there have been taller heavyweights like Stefan Struve, no fighter in the promotion's history has ever been heavier.

The amateur sumo champion weighed 600 lbs at the peak of his athletic career. Unfortunately, his gargantuan physique eventually caught up to him. In 2015, Emmanuel Yarbrough died of a heart attack after a lifelong battle with food addiction, according to his manager.

