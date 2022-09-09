"The first two rounds are gonna be very rough" - Gilbert Burns advises Nate Diaz to survive till Khamzat Chimaev's gas tank depletes

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns believes Nate Diaz must rely on his cardio to defeat Khamzat Chimaev and survive the early onslaught from the 28-year-old welterweight.

'Durinho' knows all too well what it's like to step inside the cage with the Chechen-born Swede as he did so earlier this year. Burns was seen as the first real test for Chimaev and the two put on a Fight of the Year contender.

'Borz' went on to win the fight via unanimous decision but Burns took him the distance for the first time in his UFC career. Signs of fatigue were evident from Chimaev in the latter stages of the fight.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Gilbert Burns referred to Nate Diaz and his cardio, which is widely considered one of the best in the organization. The Brazilian stated that if he uses it, he has a chance against the dominant Chechen-born fighter:

"I'm looking forward to Nate Diaz surviving that storm he [Chimaev] is gonna bring in the first two rounds. But after that, I think Nate Diaz is gonna have a chance. I think the first two rounds are gonna be rough for Diaz but the veteran that he is and a lot of experience, I hope he gets through those rounds and I think the fight's gonna turn... People might be surprised."

Michael Bisping casts his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

While UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has often tried to remain as impartial as possible whilst he's on commentary duties, 'The Count' couldn't help but admit he gives Nate Diaz very little chance in UFC 279's main event.

Diaz will make what looks like his final walk to the octagon when he faces Khamzat Chimaev. The bout is the last bout of the 37-year-old's contract and the fighter is set to begin running his own fight promotion. That said, he has been preparing for one final run at one of the hottest prospects in MMA.

Many fans are already writing off Diaz due to Chimaev's dominance and Michael Bisping is inclined to agree. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former middleweight champion said:

"He [Diaz] said he knows what's going on. He said, 'The UFC are trying to hang me out to dry, they're trying to get me stitched up, they're trying to get me knocked out. But I'm already the best fighter.' He's out of his mind, okay. The reality is, I don't think it goes to a decision, I do think Khamzat Chimaev gets the job done."

