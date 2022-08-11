"The Makachevs" - Conor McGregor seemingly targets Islam Makhachev in 'when your parents are cousins' tweet

Conor McGregor has once again sparked controversy around the MMA world as he seemingly fired shots at UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev with an 'incest' post on social media.

Despite being sidelined through injury, the Irishman continues to find ways to keep his name circulating throughout the mixed martial arts community. While healing a broken leg from his last outing, the former champion has ignited social media feuds with a number of fighters.

As he edges closer to his UFC return, Conor McGregor has decided to continue his long-term rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He went after the Russian's friend and training partner, Islam Makhachev, with a post stating, "when your parents are cousins."

It seems like 'The Notorious' has his sights set on the 30-year-old. The post raises even more speculation around who the Dublin-native might make his eventual comeback against.

While Islam Makhachev has already stated his interest in facing the former featherweight champion, he first has his sights set on the dangerously well-rounded threat of Charles Oliveira.

The two 155ers will meet in the middle of the octagon when they headline UFC 280 on October 22.

Could Conor McGregor recapture the UFC lightweight title?

While it's unclear as to what Conor McGregor will look like after he eventually recovers from his gruesome leg injury, it remains hard to ever count the iconic figure out.

The 34-year-old rose to fame inside the UFC with six knockout wins from seven outings, leading him to capture the 145lb strap. A hiccup against Nate Diaz spurred him on to even further heights in the sport. After getting revenge on his first loss in the octagon, he went on to become the first ever two-division champion.

As a future Hall of Famer holding an unprecedented record inside the UFC, McGregor has influence within the promotion that not many others do. While it certainly wouldn't be fair, it wouldn't be too unrealistic to see Dana White gift him with an instant titleshot upon his return.

He's put on a large amount of muscle since his last octagon appearance. Nonetheless, the SBG Ireland representative most likely has title aspirations at lightweight. However, even if he isn't given a shot instantly, he could be just one win away from competing for UFC gold.

