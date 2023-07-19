“The men do not have a choice” - Chael Sonnen issues bizarre reaction to viral Daniella Hemsley incident, questions the boxer’s gender identity

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen recently responded to the viral incident involving Daniella Hemsley.

After securing a unanimous decision victory over Aleksandra Daniel at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland last weekend, Hemsley surprised viewers by lifting her shirt and exposing her breasts on the live camera. The incident swiftly spread across social media, generating significant criticism.

Check out Hemsley's celebration below:

Following the incident, the promotion recently released a statement addressing Daniella Hemsley's controversial celebration. KingPyn announced that the 22-year-old OnlyF*ns model would not be participating in their upcoming event or any future events for the time being.

Check out the official statement below:

Upon learning about this recent development, Chael Sonnen addressed the situation in his trademark style by raising questions about the boxer's gender identity:

"I have never seen where this athlete confirmed to be female. The men do not have a choice, they are required to compete shirtless. Specifically, what rule did this athlete violate? Specifically who made this decision?"

Credits: @ChaelSonnen on Twitter

Chael Sonnen expands his wacky opinion on LeBron James

Chael Sonnen continues to assert his belief that NBA icon LeBron James is using performance-enhancing drugs.

Recently, James made headlines by announcing his remarkable 21st NBA season during the ESPYs, where he received the Best Record-Breaking Performance award for becoming the league's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Despite the widespread admiration for James' longevity as an athlete, 'The Bad Guy' remains skeptical. Sonnen suggested that James, like many NBA players, is likely utilizing erythropoietin (EPO):

"Ehh, no. He takes EPO, that’s true. Is it cheating though? It’s a legal medicine, does he procure it legally? Even then it can still be a violation of his sport, but does anyone amongst us know what the rules of that sport are or even where to find And read about them?"

Check out Sonnen's tweet below:

Credits: @ChaelSonnen on Twitter