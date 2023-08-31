"The real ni**a himself!" - Jon Jones hilariously chooses the true African fighter from Israel Adesanya, Mike Perry, and Dricus Du Plessis

Jon Jones is currently scheduled to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. While fans weren't initially welcoming of the matchup due to his foe coming off a loss to Francis Ngannou and two years of inactivity, 'Bones' has refused to entertain any other bouts for the foreseeable future.

He is adamant about facing the former UFC heavyweight champion. He isn't the only titleholder that Jon Jones has considered fighting. Not long ago, he and Israel Adesanya were embroiled in a heated feud, but things have since died down and he was recently asked, in an interview, about Adesanya's African heritage.

The interview jokingly asked Jones who the real African fighter is among 'The Last Stylebender,' Dricus du Plessis and Mike Perry. While Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya were both born on African soil, Mike Perry's comical inclusion stems from a DNA test proving he is 2% African, prompting 'Bones' to burst into laughter:

"The real ni**a himself, Mike Perry."

The clip was found by Mike Perry, who uploaded it to his Twitter account and express his satisfaction with the humorous recognition he received from Jon Jones. It marks the third interaction of any sort that 'Platinum' has had with a UFC champion this year.

He recently defeated former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO in a bare-knuckle boxing bout, after which he had a staredown with Conor McGrgeor, the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion.

Who will be the backup fighter for UFC 295, when Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic lock horns?

Neither man is expected to withdraw from the bout, but MMA is a chaotic sport, prompting the UFC to reportedly enlist the services of streaking knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich as a backup fighter. A potential injury forcing Stipe Miocic to withdraw from the matchup may be the only way 'Bones' ends up facing Sergei Pavlovich.

However, even then, Jones may not face Pavlovich given his historical discomfort with facing short-notice replacements. As a fighter who prides himself on being armed with the best possible gameplan to defeat his scheduled opponents, he does not like taking unnecessary risks that might harm his legacy if he loses.