"The reward for playing spoiler" - Mixed reactions ensue after Mike Breeden is cut from the promotion despite stunning comeback win at UFC 294

Mike Breeden scored a knockout victory over Anshul Jubli in their lightweight clash at UFC 294 last week. The bout gained significant attention, largely due to the rising Indian sensation Jubli's participation. However, 'The King of Lions' faced an unexpected turn of events, succumbing to a third-round knockout loss.

Expand Tweet

UFC 294 held significant importance for Breeden as well, who was in a challenging position leading up to his fight. Not only had he failed to make weight, but he was also determined to break free from his three-fight losing streak, which included defeats against Alexander Hernandez, Natan Levy, and Terrance McKinney. His determination paid off when the 34-year-old Cambodian executed a remarkable come-from-behind knockout.

As per a recent report from MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the UFC has decided not to extend Mike Breeden's contract. The recent development implies that his triumph over Anshul Jubli will mark his final bout under the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Mike Breeden being released from the UFC roster prompted an array of responses from the MMA community.

One fan wrote:

"He could have survived missing weight but combined with lying about staph, he earned his walking papers."

Another wrote:

"Lost me my parlay and lost him his job all in one weekend."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Are we forgetting this man missed weight by 4 pounds & had a staph infection?😂"

"Bro missed weight by like 4 lbs and presumably lied about the staph infection, wtf did he expect 💀"

"The reward for playing spoiler."

"Can’t get over how shook Jubli was once Mike started barking"

"but they kept Mike jackson for years lol"

Credits: @SpinninBackfist on X

Mike Breeden discusses how his barking approach began to influence Anshul Jubli at UFC 294

Mike Breeden recently discussed his incredible victory over Anshul Jubli at UFC 294.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Money' reflected on some of the key moments of the fight and shared his thoughts on how his barking strategy ended up paying dividends:

"I've never barked [in a fight] but if you know me and the gym, I pretty much every time I'm drilling or sparring, I'm the loudest one in the room...[My corner] was like, 'You need to start barking at this kid, you need to start making noise...Be a dog.' Just hearing that over and over again, I just started barking at him"

Check out Breeden's comments below:

Expand Tweet