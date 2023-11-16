Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Dwayne Johnson's impulsive idea to venture into MMA, Leon Edwards' version of the rivalry with Ian Garry, and more.

#3. 'The Rock' wanted to become an MMA fighter before making it in the WWE

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE and Hollywood megastar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said that he once considered becoming an MMA fighter.

He said to Rogan that he compared his $150,000 pay for wrestling 235 days a year against what the MMA fighters were making over at PRIDE FC in Japan back in 1997 and almost ventured inside the cage.

"We start hearing these guys over at PRIDE are making 250k, 350k, 500k, and I thought then, 'F**k, I don't think I'm going to make it in WWE.' People are booing me out of the arenas... I have this idea in my head, 'Oh, maybe I should train in MMA and go to PRIDE and make money, real money.'"

Watch Johnson's comments below:

#2. Conor McGregor gives a boastful response to Halle Berry

Conor McGregor seems to have some free time on his hands recently.

Not only did he conduct a Q&A on X, he also tweeted a response to Hollywood actress Halle Berry on the platform.

Berry posted:

"Tell me something I don't know."

McGregor responded:

"I am the highest-paid first-time actor of all time."

Catch the interaction below:

McGregor has acted in Jake Gyllenhaal's remake of the cult-classic Road House movie. How much the UFC star was paid for the role he played has not been made public by any official sources, but it is estimated to be in the millions.

#1. Leon Edwards clears the air on Team Renegade kicking out Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry made quite a bit of hue and cry about being asked to leave Team Renegade gym, where the current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards trains. He initially claimed that he was told Edwards was reluctant to have him in the gym, as the champion didn't want "any insecurities or doubts in his own gym."

However, 'Rocky' cleared the air on the matter in a recent interview with Sky Sports. The Brit said the split was a result of a difference in culture and mindset and not a personal bias.

"I think everyone knows that’s bullsh*t... Basically, the gym decided that he just wasn’t fitting for the gym. We’re just too different – the culture in our gym, he’s like a talker, a social media guy, brings his cameras everywhere. He’s late to sessions. It’s like two different cultures to what we have in our gym. The guys decided, not because of me."

Edwards also denied the recent claim made by Paddy Pimblett. The Scouser said that Edwards had already knocked Garry out in a sparring session, but 'Rocky' stated that it didn't happen.