The Undertaker believes UFC legend Daniel Cormier can make it in the WWE

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has been handed quite the endorsement from WWE legend The Undertaker. As a long-time professional wrestling and WWE fan, Cormier hinted at a possible switch in industries after retiring from MMA competition back in August.

“We’ve been talking. We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life."

Cormier even suggested an angle with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

“Put me at the commentary table. Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. Then, after those six months, what if I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman (Reigns) comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand? But I’m an announcer. Will I hit him back?”

People in the pro-wrestling business weren't too excited about having Cormier come over, however.

Paul Heyman, a long-time producer and talent in the WWE, took shots at Cormier and revealed that he could not even get into the business as a commentator.

“Daniel Cormier couldn’t get a job in WWE as a freaking commentator and now is resigned to eating Popeye’s chicken from his den doing podcasts on Monday with a guy who won’t even work exclusively with him because on Thursdays he works with Chael Sonnen."

The Undertaker praises Daniel Cormier's skills inside and outside the ring

As it turns out, not everyone is out to pull Daniel Cormier down. In fact, the former Olympian wrestler got an endorsement from one of the most respected figures in the business in The Undertaker.

On a recent episode of Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Helwani asked The Undertaker for his take on Daniel Cormier's intentions to jump over to professional wrestling. 'Taker gave Cormier quite the endorsement, touching on his skills inside and outside the ring.

"Absolutely, and not just on his - obviously his physical ability, but he’s good on the mic too. And sometimes, that’s even more important. Like, he can put a sentence together and he can light you up with his wit, so that alone gives him a head start, not to mention he’s one of the greatest fighters ever. He’s obviously athletic, and like I said, he’s got a magnetic personality."

The former multi-time WWE world champion added that Daniel Cormier could actually do well in the professional wrestling business.

"I don’t see any problem at all. I think he steps over and does well. He might enjoy it too much, actually."

Watch The Undertaker's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

