“There’ll always be talk” - Michael Bisping reasons why Jon Jones needs to fight ‘top-prospect’ Tom Aspinall before UFC retirement

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones should face Tom Aspinall before retiring from the UFC.

Aspinall has taken the UFC heavyweight division by storm, becoming a hot topic of discussion among fight fans. Making his much-anticipated octagon return at UFC London, the Englishman left an indelible mark by swiftly dispatching Marcin Tybura with a stunning first-round TKO in under a minute.

In his post-fight interview, Aspinall made it clear to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Michael Bisping discussed why 'Bones' should consider facing Aspinall in the future:

"Jon doesn't needs to fight anybody. He defended the belt at light-heavyweight for a ridiculous amount of time. He went through multiple generations of champions. But he moved up to heavyweight, he won the belt. Now he's going to fight Stipe Miocic, they say he's the greatest heavyweight of all time."

He added:

"He becomes the champ, beats the greatest of all the time in terms of heavyweight. But he walks away, there will always be talks of, he didn't wanna fight Tom. You should fight the top prospect, and then what else is there to do? And if he can pull that off, Jon Jones, without a question will be the greatest of all time."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

@Bisping explains why current UFC heavyweight champion @JonnyBones should face @AspinallMMA. ‘Jon… let’s go, buddy!’@Bisping explains why current UFC heavyweight champion @JonnyBones should face @AspinallMMA.

Tom Aspinall followed Michael Bisping's suggestion to call out the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

After securing a comeback win at UFC London, Tom Aspinall revealed that his call-out for the winner of the UFC Paris main event was a strategic move.

However, he admitted that there might be room for improvement in his approach. Aspinall expressed his interest in facing the winner of the upcoming Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivak fight, set to headline UFC Paris in September.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall reflected on his call-out:

"I’m going to partially put the blame on Michael Bisping for this one, because Bisping told me that you should always try and fight the guy who just fought for a title and lost it. That’s what the people want to seem because he’s like the next best in line. So I thought Ciryl Gane just fought for the title, lost it. If he wins. That would be perfect."

Check out Aspinall's comment below (from 17:53):