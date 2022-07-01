"He never needed the outside noise" - There might never be another "unicorn" in MMA like Khabib Nurmagomedov, says UFC presenter Megan Olivi

UFC presenter Megan Olivi believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of a kind.

The former undefeated lightweight champion was recently inducted into the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. Olivi, who covered Nurmagomedov for most of his career, was in attendance for the prestigious ceremony.

During an interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Olivi commented on the career and legacy of 'The Eagle.' Asked if she thinks there could be another fighter like Nurmagomedov, Olivi replied:

"I don't know if we ever will [see anyone like Khabib] because, not just the perfection, but like you said, the way he carried himself. He didn't need anything else, you know. He never needed the outside noise. He got some of the outside noise, but didn't ever need it. I don't know if we ever will. I do think that he's a unicorn in the sport. I don't think there's going to be someone that we compare to him in all aspects."

Nurmagomedov retired with an immaculate professional record of 29 wins and no defeats. On top of that, the Dagestani icon successfully became one of the biggest draws in the UFC, without resorting to the modern-day way of self-promotion.

For this reason, Olivi believes no fighter would be able to recreate Nurmagomedov's achievements.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reflects on his UFC journey

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered by many to be one of the greatest UFC fighters in history. Although still in his prime, 'The Eagle' called time on his career in 2020, shortly after the death of his father, Abdulmanap.

Reflecting on his career and growth during his Hall of Fame speech, Nurmagomedov said:

"Ten years ago, my mind was completely different. 'I'm going to be champion, I'm going to be rich, buy everything.' But last two years, everything that happened, my mind changed. The way I was thinking changed. My father is not with me, and it's very hard time to stand here and talk about him. It's very emotional for me."

Numagomedov's close friend and training partner Daniel Cormier was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. 'DC' said being inducted alongside his friend "means everything to me."

