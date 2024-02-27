"There’s only one Conor" - When Brian Ortega dismantled those attempting to emulate Conor McGregor

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega is not too fond of those who adopt a gimmick in mixed martial arts, especially those who imitate the immensely popular Conor McGregor.

McGregor is well known for his loud and witty trash talk, flamboyant style, and sense of dressing. His rise to the top of combat sports has made him an icon for many. Back in 2018, Ortega dismissed those who constantly attempted to mimic 'The Notorious'.

“There’s only one Conor. Everybody who’s tried to be like Conor, you can tell they’re just fronting. You can easily see, you can tell by the way the go in there – you’re just like, ‘Come on. Shut up.'” [h/t MMA Junkie]

Ortega also explained his own approach and how he liked to stay original and true to himself.

“For me, I’m just me. That’s what I realized the best thing to be is. When I talk to people, they’re like, especially getting into the sport, ‘Oh, you’ve got to be a character. You’ve got to be this.’ And my coach told ‘F**k that.’ He goes, ‘Just be you, and you can’t go wrong with being you.’ So that’s what we did, and I’m happy I stuck to it, man. Because I’m just me. If I ever get pissed off, I’m legitimately pissed off. So far it hasn’t happened.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

Brian Ortega just won his first fight since 2020 last weekend at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2, and will hope to stamp his own legacy on a division that Conor McGregor once reigned supreme in.

Conor McGregor hits out at Irish constitutional referendum vote, calls on citizens to vote 'no'

Conor McGregor has been an active voice in the politics and civil issues of his native country Ireland since the past year.

In his most recent post on X (formerly Twitter), McGregor addressed the upcoming vote which aims to amend the constitution to be more inclusive of familiar structures and the role of women. McGregor strongly opposed it and asked fellow Irishmen to do the same:

"Vote NO and NO in this election, Ireland. Here is the thing, we all smell a rat. F**k me and f**k you too, if you are that way inclined. I don’t care. This is a NO/NO vote. Default position alone at this time is if they say yes, we say no. Point blank. After that we can figure it out. “Yes” there is just too much off about it. “No” it is what it is. We will still read and have the great word “woman” in our constitution! A woman made us all!"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

