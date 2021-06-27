5 fights that make sense for Jorge Masvidal to get back into title contention

Jorge Masvidal finds himself in a tough spot after losing two straight title fights to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

In April, 'Gamebred' was knocked out by the Nigerian in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 261. The Miami-native slipped to seventh in the welterweight rankings after his loss to Usman.

At 36 years old, his title window isn't as wide open as it is for other contenders. If he intends to climb back into the title scene, these five fights are Jorge Masvidal's best options:

#5. Jorge Masvidal vs. Winner of Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa

Chiesa vs Luque set for UFC 265

No.6-ranked Michael Chiesa takes on No.5-ranked Vicente Luque at UFC 265 this August.

It is a fight that has flown under the radar but could have significant implications for the welterweight division.

Michael Chiesa has been on a career resurgence ever since moving to the welterweight division as he is currently running on a four-fight win streak against tough competition.

A welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa has been added to UFC 265 on Aug. 7, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/gNvfCGjYt5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 15, 2021

Vicente Luque, meanwhile, is 3-0 since losing to Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson back at UFC 244 in November 2019.

His biggest win was a submission finish against Tyron Woodley in March.

Jorge Masvidal proves he’s much more than a striker,



when he finishes Michael Chiesa with a D'Arce choke pic.twitter.com/aNkZKXDeWM — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) July 27, 2020

Masvidal already holds a submission victory over Chiesa. However, Chiesa was a much younger fighter in 2013, and a rematch now would not be so easy for 'Gamebred.'

Neither name, however, is big enough to warrant interest from Jorge Masvidal. For 'Gamebred,' this would be a high-risk, low-reward situation. Thus, this is the last option Masvidal should take.

