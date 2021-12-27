"They were going back and forth" - Trainer reveals how Jon Jones wrestled with a Marine at Fight Ready

A mindset/wrestling coach at Fight Ready MMA , who goes by the moniker 'Mindset Mike', has revealed details of how a wrestling bout between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and a Marine played out.

Mindset Mike was featured on the most recent episode of Seon O'Malley's podcast, the TimboSugarShow. He discussed watching Jon Jones in training. He notes that whilst there is footage showing Jones struggling against Olympic wrestler J'Den Cox, 'Bones' was more than capable of taking on a Marine by the name of Freeman.

Mindset Mike stated:

"I was just with him the other night. He was at a wrestling workout. I was there, it was Captain, him and this guy Freeman from Sanford who's actually in Marines. Long story short. You saw him (Jones) wrestling with J'Den Cox. Obviously, there's levels to this game right? Like J'Den Cox is an Olympic medalist. Amazing. J'Den definitely got the better of Jon and it got posted all over the internet. Jon goes against an all-Marine wrestler. A guy who's a very good wrestler. And they were going back and forth. Jon acutally, is some positions, was pretty impressive. People forget, I'm pretty sure Jon's a JUCO national champion."

When will fans next see Jon Jones in the UFC octagon?

2022 appears to be the year that fans will finally see the return of Jon Jones. The former 205lb champ relinqushed his title in 2020 to pursue a move up to heavyweight.

However, rather than jump right into the new division, Jones opted to take the necessary time to fill out his frame so that he will be able to compete with the hardest hitting fighters in the UFC.

Jon Jones has stated that he is only looking to return for an immediate title shot. The heavyweight title picture currently hinges on UFC 270, which is headlined by a title unification bout between interim champion Ciryl Gane and heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

