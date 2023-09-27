"They kept edging me every reprint"- John Kavanagh recalls how Conor McGregor stole the spotlight on cover of his autobiography's reprints

Conor McGregor is the star of the SBG Ireland. He brought the gym a tremendous amount of exposure through his success as a fighter. However, he isn't the only notable name training under the tutelage of John Kavanagh, as standout UFC fighters like Johnny Walker and Gunnar Nelson also train in the Dublin-based gym.

And it is Walker with whom Kavanagh recently sat down, taking part in an episode of the Brazilian's YouTube podcast. The pair spoke about various topics, including John Kavanagh's autobiography, which led to greater demands of Conor McGregor being featured on the cover of every reprint in a different language.

Eventually, those demands led to Kavanagh himself being pushed further off the cover of his own autobiography with every reprint, such that now it only features McGregor. Touching on the subject (at 19:31 minutes), Kavanagh said the following:

"We have Russian, which I thought was quite funny. They kept edging me every reprint. I got further and further off the cover and now it's just Conor on the cover of my autobiography, but anyway, also we got Spanish there. They at least put me on the back of the book there. I didn't quite make the front, but at least I'm on the back there."

It is under his guidance that Conor McGregor rose to peak success, capturing featherweight gold by defeating then-unconquerable 145-king José Aldo and eventually immortalizing himself by beating Eddie Alvarez to enthrone himself as the lightweight champion and the UFC's first simultaneous double champion.

Conor McGregor is not fighting in December

Not long ago, Conor McGregor made waves by claiming that he would fight Michael Chandler in the UFC's December pay-per-view. He reposted an inauthentic image of UFC 296 featuring him as the headline bout. However, that rumor has since been put to bed.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight strap against former interim champion Colby Covington in the headline bout of UFC 296. This eliminates any possibility that McGregor will fight on that card, as he is always the main event and is unlikely to accept anything but.