"They selling a UFC 4 update" - Fan opinions clash over EA Sports gamer's sneak peek of UFC 5 gameplay

UFC 5 is the most anticipated MMA video game in some time. It's been three years since the release of EA Sports UFC 4. Since then, fight fans awaited the next installment in the video game series with baited breath, and their cries were answered in early July.

Unfortunately, with fans waiting for a gameplay reveal, they've been left disappointed over what they've been shown. Some fans, however, haven't reacted as poorly to the gameplay reveal. Nevertheless, it marks yet another speed bump in how EA is regarded by the video game community at large.

Expand Tweet

Popular MMA YouTuber MartialMind, who first rose to prominence by sharing footage of him playing the UFC games, posted a short clip of UFC 5 gameplay that EA approved of him sharing on X/Twitter. Fans were divided on their opinions on what they were being shown.

While there was a disclaimer in the clip, letting fans know that the gameplay footage wasn't final, it was not well-received. The clip depicted former middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya facing Robert Whittaker, another former middleweight champion.

One fan identified minimal gameplay differences between UFC 5 and its predecessor:

"I hope it’s no where near complete cause I’m only seeing very little changes to 4"

This, however, was contrasted by a fan who felt the gameplay looked smoother:

"Huh? It looks so much more smooth lmao"

Meanwhile, another fan urged everyone to remain calm, as it was an early build:

"It’s still an early build like relax people geez"

One fan, however, derided the game as amounting to little more than a UFC 4 update:

"No difference from ufc 4 …. They selling a ufc 4 update 🤦🏻‍♂️ plus graphics are trash for next gen"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Who are the cover stars for UFC 5?

UFC 5 will follow in the tradition of several video games covering the promotion by featuring more than a single cover star. The standard version of the game features featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko as cover stars.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the special edition has former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reprising his role as a cover star, as he previously starred alongside former 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal on the cover UFC 4.