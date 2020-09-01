Things are heating up again between Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva

The two iconic Brazilian fighters, Wanderlei Silva and Vitor Belfort have disliked each other for just under a quarter of a century. Twenty-two years to be exact. Given Silva is 44 and Vitor is 43, that's half their lives. Vitor Belfor also holds a 1st round KO win over his fellow countryman and despite run-ins with one another they never locked horns again in the octagon.

Things recently flared up again when Belfort signed with One Championship. He was supposed to face Alain Ngalani, but the coronavirus has put that fight on the back burner.

Wanderlei put out a challenge on social media for a rematch of their 1998 UFC 17.5 fight. Belfort who appears by outward look to be well again on the TRT had accepted. But it seemed to die there.

That is until recently. Silva, who was released from Bellator after stating he's been suffering from concussion symptoms for a long time, is feared in some circles to be on a CTE track. He took to his social media saying that there would be a "massive card" set up at Mike Tyson's ranch.

The fight poster promoted their rematch, along with a trilogy fight between Tito Ortiz and Rashad Evans, and the recently hot topic rematch between Fabricio Werdum and Fedor Emelianenko from 2010 in Strikeforce.

The "Fight Club After Dark" poster also promoted two other high profile fights, music guests, all under the stars on November 21st. Everyone involved was immediately asked and nobody made any comments, and then the Instagram post was taken down by Silva.

Belfort just made his first comments about it. Well, what he did was post an Instagram video in Portuguese tearing into Wanderlei to stop promoting fake cards and sign a real contract.

As far as being on Iron Mike's property, no one knows if that could even be possible. Wanderlei even said he was going to fight Tyson while he was still in negotiations with David Feldman and Bare Knuckle Boxing. That too proved to be a false call from Silva.

Mike for his part had his comeback fight with Roy Jones Jr. pushed back from September 12th to November 28th. That date coincides with Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes as well as a PBC card topped by Chris Colbert versus Jaime Arboleda. And that's even if the 2 Hall Of Fame boxers actually fight. While that November 21st card would go up against Cody Garbrandt against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255.

One thing is absolutely certain. The more Wanderlei Silva talks, the angrier Vitor is gets. With no one else on the card, those 6 names alone would cost a nice chunk of change to bring in. Who would be responsible for the pay, and regulations are other questions that would need to be answered.

However, Belfort and Wanderlei's coach Rafael Cordeiro, who's also coaching Tyson spoke about doing it as they were on the ranch. But both fighters continue to say the other has yet to sign a fight agreement.