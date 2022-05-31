This day in ONE Championship history: ONE FC 9 took place 

On this date, 11 years ago, ONE FC 9 took place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines. The event featured ten bouts, including an appearance by a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Highlighting the card was the main event featherweight championship bout between Koji Oishi and Honorio Banario. Oishi would capture ONE gold with a second-round knockout of the then reigning champion.

In the co-main event of the evening, fan-favorite Bibiano Fernades defeated Koetsu Okazaki in a five-round war to capture the ONE interim bantamweight championship.

Other bouts featured on the card included:

Masakatsu Ueda defeated Kevin Belingon via unanimous decision.

Yasuhiro Urushitani bested Roy Docyogen in a close split decision.

Nobutatsu Suzuki defeated former UFC standout Phil Baroni via first-round knockout.

Kamal Shalorus defeated Eduard Folayang by way of unanimous decision.

Andrew Leone defeated Geje Eustaquio via unanimous decision.

The preliminary portion of the card featured three fights with three exciting finishes:

Lowen Tynanes defeated Felipe Enomoto via first-round knockout.

Tony Johnson Jr. took out former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylia by TKO after a third round doctor's stoppage.

Yusup Saadulaev earned the sole submission win of the night, beating Ryan Diaz via D'arce choke in the second round of the evening's opening contest.

'The Maine-iac' enters the ONE circle at ONE FC 9

Also making an appearance at ONE FC 9 was former UFC heavyweight champion Tim 'The Maine-iac' Sylvia. It was Sylvia's second time entering the ONE circle. In his first appearance at ONE FC 5, he faced longtime rival Andrei Arlovski. The fight was called a no-contest after an illegal soccer kick was delivered in the closing moments of round two.

Making one of his final appearances inside the cage, Sylvia faced Tony Johnson Jr. At the time, Johnson was on a two-fight winning streak, with one of those wins coming against current UFC heavyweight gatekeeper Derrick Lewis at Bellator 46. Johnson would win the bout against Sylvia via doctor's stoppage due to a cut late in the third round. Sylvia would only compete in the circle once more before retiring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far