"This guy almost broke my leg" - When Nina-Marie Daniele jokingly claimed Alex Pereira was in "unspoken alliance" of UFC fighters trying to hurt her

UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira and MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele appear to share a friendly relationship. The two individuals have often collaborated and created humorous video content for fans on social media.

There was one incident when Daniele jokingly accused Pereira of intentionally trying to cause her harm. The content creator was doing an interview with Caroline Pearce when she spoke about her career journey and shared her experience of spending time with individuals like Pereira.

Daniele then joked that 'Poatan' was in an alliance with other fighters, all of whom were intentionally trying to hurt her.

"It's been nothing short of a blessing to be here, to meet people like you and be surrounded by all you guys. I'm gonna tart crying at some point... It's been fun, you know. I get to shoot videos with this guy [Alex Pereira], almost broke my leg. It's been cool... A few [bruises] is an understatement. I swear they all have like some sort of alliance where they try to hurt me, like it's an unspoken alliance that I'm not a part of."

Check out the clip below:

Alex Pereira is currently scheduled to lock horns against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. The event will be held on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nina-Marie Daniele shares her thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis had their second UFC encounter in the main event of UFC 312. 'Stillknocks' emerged as the better fighter that night and took home the victory via unanimous decision.

Nina-Marie Daniele later uploaded a post on social media where she weighed in on the fight and showered praise on both athletes.

"Two modern day gladiators! These are the moments that make us love MMA! Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, thank you for one hell of a fight... There's no sport like MMA and there's no fight promotion like the UFC."

Check out the post below:

