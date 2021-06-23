'This was an unprovoked murder' - UFC lightweight Dan Hooker slams New Zealand justice system for not adequately punishing Fau Vake's assaulters

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker took to Twitter to express his anguish over the sentencing of two out of the four men involved in the assault of City Kickboxing's Fau Vake.

Vake was a father to a 3-year-old and, per all his gym mates, a very talented mixed martial artist. He was involved in a brawl in Auckland earlier this year that left him severely injured. Vake succumbed to the injuries he received during the assault.

As reported by stuff.co.nz, one person suspected of being involved in the assault has accepted his role in the tragic event. However, another man has denied being involved in the attack on Vake.

Man admits assaulting MMA fighter Fau Vake, another man denies the manslaughter https://t.co/CHDKDxSmtH pic.twitter.com/rr5bV8U9bh — Stuff (@NZStuff) June 22, 2021

The four men charged with the assault appeared in the High Court in Auckland. Dan Hooker and other teammates, family and friends were also present in the public gallery. They wore Fau Vake t-shirts to show their solidarity and support.

'The Hangman' took to social media after the hearing to express his thoughts about how the justice system of New Zealand has failed to provide justice to Vake. Dan Hooker wrote-

"NZ justice system is weak as piss. This was an unprovoked murder. These dogs should die in a cell but getting a slap on the wrist." Dan Hooker wrote.

NZ justice system is weak as piss. This was an unprovoked murder. These dogs should die in a cell but getting a slap on the wrist. https://t.co/R85vBtSsvu — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 23, 2021

Like Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya was unhappy about the charged assaulters walking free

Another City Kickboxing Fighter, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, expressed his feelings about Fau Vake's passing by dedicating his win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 to Vake. In his post-fight octagon interview, Adesanya said-

"Before any formalities, like my teammate Brad [Riddell] said, one of our boys, one of the guys that was on his way up to the UFC got murdered. Let's not mince words, he got murdered by some thugs who get to walk around free. But I just want to say Fau Vake, Fau Vake, Fau Vake, I love you man... this fight I dedicate to you Fau. Even in his last spar with me, he whooped my a*s. I have to give you credit for that. Trust me, I am never going to get that one back, but I am glad you whooped my a*s in our last sparring."

Clearly, 'The Last Stylebender' was heartbroken that the people charged with assaulting and killing Fau Vake are not being adequately punished.

