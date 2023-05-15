Throw it back to Rodtang’s firefight against Danial Williams

ONE Championship re-surfaced highlights of Rodtang’s action-packed fight against Danial Williams.

After winning his first eight Muay Thai fights with ONE Championship and the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, Rodtang was matched up against Danial Williams for an intriguing catchweight bout (61.5 kg).

‘Mini T’ showcased a valiant effort but couldn’t overcome the relentless aggression of the Thai superstar. ONE posted a highlight on Instagram of ‘The Iron Man’ landing a vicious knockdown with the caption saying:

“Right on target 🎯 Iron chin or knockout power? Which would you choose? 💪"

Since taking out Williams, ‘The Iron Man’ defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship a couple more times. The 25-year-old’s latest win came at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. He took on promotional newcomer Edgar Tabares and landed a devastating elbow knockout in the second round.

The Thai superstar has several potential super-fights for his next ONE Championship appearance. Firstly, Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa recently signed with the promotion. ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that the highly-anticipated fight might take place in Japan by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek is still a possible opponent for Rodtang. They were scheduled to fight on March 24 before ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out with an injury. The reigning flyweight Muay Thai king has also shown interest in fighting Jonathan Haggerty for a third time, but this one being for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

For those that missed Rodtang's latest world title defense, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Poll : 0 votes