Throwback: When Conor McGregor bought partner Dee Devlin a £154,000 Christmas present

Conor McGregor has worked hard to become one of the richest athletes in the world. The Irishman spends lavishly on luxury possessions and also ensures that his loved ones get everything they wish for.

McGregor’s fiance Dee Devlin has stood by his side through the ups and downs of his career. ‘The Notorious’ once revealed that Devlin drove him to the gym and listened to his dreams when he was new to MMA. The sacrifices and hard work paid off as the couple now enjoys a life of plenty.

Back in 2019, the former two-division UFC champion gifted a black Lamborghini car to Devlin as a Christmas present. McGregor posted the photo of the car, which was believed to be worth around $154,000 at the time, on his Instagram:

“Christmas Eve at the McGregors [Heart emoji] #GoodNightEveryone #DreamBIG”

Conor McGregor sends a heartwarming message to Dee Devlin after the birth of their fourth child

McGregor and Devlin welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Mack, in December 2023. The couple’s three elder children - Conor Jr, Croia and Rian - were born in 2017, 2019, and 2021, respectively.

The 35-year-old posted several pictures with the baby boy after his birth and also sent a heartwarming message to Devlin in an X post:

"Skin to skin, another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee, you are my hero.”

Expand Tweet

The UFC megastar has been conquering new horizons on the professional front as well. After achieving massive success as a combat sports athlete, the Dubliner ventured into business and launched successful brands like Proper 12 Irish Whisky and August-McGregor, a lifestyle brand for men.

The former UFC champion is set to make his acting debut for a major studio with Jake Gyllenhaal-led ‘Road House’ movie. It is the remake of the 1989 classic of the same name and will be released in March 2024. The Irishman’s fees for the project have not been revealed. However, it is reported that he signed a historic contract for the movie.

McGregor’s three-year hiatus from MMA might also come to an end in 2024. ‘The Notorious’ was forced to sit on the sidelines after suffering a grueling leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021. Although an opponent has not been announced so far, McGregor has shown interest in competing against the likes of Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz and Michael Chandler.