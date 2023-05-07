Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Tony Ferguson's arrest, Henry Cejudo's return from retirement, and more.

#3. Tony Ferguson gets arrested for DUI after an accident

Things are not going well for Tony Ferguson. On top of being on a five-fight losing streak, 'El Cucuy' has now got himself arrested on DUI charges.

Ferguson allegedly crashed his pickup truck into two parked cars, one of which belonged to rapper Cash Gotti, outside a Hollywood club around 2:00 AM on Sunday early morning. His truck flipped and landed on its side. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

As per a TMZ report, Ferguson refused to take a breathalyzer test and was uncooperative with the authorities. The cops who arrived at the crime scene claimed that he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Ferguson is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge and license suspension.

#2. UFC judge Derek Cleary strikes again

Henry Cejudo came out of retirement after three years in an attempt to reclaim the bantamweight title he never lost inside the octagon. However, Aljamain Sterling spoiled 'Triple C's' plans with a split-decision victory that many considered controversial.

Some fighters, like Umar Nurmagomedov and Megan Anderson, thought Cejudo had done enough to win the belt back, while some others like Conor McGregor scored the fight in favor of Sterling.

Some fans pointed out how questionable scoring by MMA judge Derek Cleary for the fifth round may have cost Cejudo the title. Cleary, who has a history of controversial scoring in the UFC, gave the fifth round to Sterling. The other two, Eric Colon and Michael Bell, who was also the dissenting judge in the split decision, scored the fifth round in favor of Cejudo.

Fans argued that had Cleary scored the round 10-9 in Cejudo's favor and rewarded him for the dominance, the split decision would have swayed in the former double champ's favor.

#1. Power Slap League has landed a bigger TV deal than UFC: Dana White

Dana White continues to play the role of Power Slap League's biggest hype man.

During the UFC 288 press conference, he revealed that Power Slap League recently landed a deal that is bigger than the one UFC got after TUF 1:

"The deal that I just got for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we got with Spike after first season of The Ultimate Fighter."

Despite lukewarm reactions, White also assured that the event is outperforming all other major sports leagues combined on social media:

"Not only is it unbelievable money wise, it is also unbelievable on social media. We're No.1 in all of sports... And when I say all of sports, if you take the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, F1, WWE, and added them all together... Their numbers don't compare to Power Slap."

Watch White's comments below:

