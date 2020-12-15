Tony Ferguson suffered the third loss of his UFC career in an unanimous decision defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Known for his excellent skills on the mat which has earned him the record of most submissions in UFC, in the biggest win of his career, 'Do Bronx' displayed sheer dominance with his grappling throughout all three rounds of the co-main event, not letting Tony Ferguson find his footing for most of the bout.

At one point, Charles Oliveira held down Tony Ferguson with his leg, getting a full hyperextension armbar before 'El Cucuy' was saved by the bell. The hold did not last long, but the MMA community collectively believes that any lesser fighter than Tony Ferguson would have tapped out to that hyperextension.

Tony Ferguson to review his fight with Charles Oliveira

Tony Ferguson is not a sore loser. He knows how to take a loss on the chin. He managed to survive the onslaught of submission attempts from Oliveira, including the armbar which nearly broke his hand, and fought till the end of all three rounds.

Now, Tony Ferguson is all set to review his fight with Charles Oliveira via Instagram Live Stream on Wednesday. He will break down all the jiu-jitsu transitions that happened in the fight one by one and explain each and every move, the former top Lightweight contender said.

There will be sponsored giveaways on the Live Stream for fans who tune in as well. The time for the stream will be revealed in a later post, Ferguson added.

In a display of respect and sportsmanship, the two fighters shared a moment inside the Octagon after the bout was over. The winner Oliveira approached Ferguson and the two did a victory lap together with their arms around each other's shoulders.

Following the end of the fight, Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira did the lap of honour and shared a moment of respect in the Octagon 🙌#UFC265 pic.twitter.com/cefzGH3hFV — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 13, 2020

What does the fight mean for the Lightweight division?

Another huge Lightweight bout is already scheduled for January 23, when a returning Conor McGregor faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Dana White had hinted that the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Tony Ferguson would probably be in line for a title shot at the Lightweight belt, which is still held by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As the commentators pointed out during the fight, Tony Ferguson is more or less one win away from getting another title shot, which he lost to Justin Gaethje earlier this year. But for Charles Oliveira, this victory would mean a big opportunity to challenge the top contenders of the division and eventually the Champion.