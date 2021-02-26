Tony Ferguson reacts to Ali Abdelaziz claiming that Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight in UFC history

Tony Ferguson has reacted to Ali Abdelaziz's claim of labeling Kamaru Usman as the greatest welterweight of all time. El Cucuy responded to the tweet from Ali and made it known that he believes Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight of all time.

At UFC 258, Kamaru Usman added another big name to his already stacked resume. The Nigerian Nightmare put away his long-term teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of the pay-per-view, via a third-round TKO finish.

In the aftermath of UFC 258, Usman's manager replied to a tweet from the current 170-lbs champion and confidently claimed that The Nigerian Nightmare is the greatest WW of all time.

You’re truly the greatest welterweight of all time. I said it. I meant it and I feel it https://t.co/uN2TWl5JNi — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 20, 2021

Almost a week later, Tony Ferguson, of all people, has now reacted to the tweet. El Cucuy replied with a laughing GIF of Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles and went on to tag GSP.

Here is the reply from Tony Ferguson:

After Usman's win at UFC 258, The Nigerian Nightmare called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. The current welterweight champion also stated that he was feeling generous before taking to Twitter and claiming that "Anyone can get it".

In his post-fight interview, Kamaru Usman also mentioned that GSP is someone who could break the queue for a potential fight against the current champion.

However, shortly afterward, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion revealed disinterest in a fight against Usman.

Tony Ferguson has started training with Freddie Roach

One of the possible explanations to why Tony Ferguson decided to respond to Ali Abdelaziz's greatest welterweight claim could be due to Ferguson working with Freddie Roach.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion recently started working with Roach, as his new boxing trainer. Roach has trained some of the best fighters to ever step foot in the game including Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and one certain Georges St-Pierre, as well.

Ferguson has had his issues with Ali in the past, mostly due to the latter being the manager of El Cucuy's long-term rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two men have gone back-and-forth with one another on more than one occasion on social media.