"I've been doing this without sparring" - Tony Ferguson reveals he hasn't "sparred in years"

Tony Ferguson was on the wrong end of a violent KO against Michael Chandler at UFC 274. After an impressive first round by 'El Cucuy', 'Iron' flipped the script and landed an unforgettable front kick that instantly flatlined the former interim lightweight champion.

Watch Michael Chandler KO Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 below:

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA



(@UFC) A closer look at Michael Chandler’s DEVASTATING knockout over Tony Ferguson 🤯(@UFC) A closer look at Michael Chandler’s DEVASTATING knockout over Tony Ferguson 🤯🎥 (@UFC) https://t.co/u0Ke5oMbw5

Despite winning the first round on all three judges' scorecards, Ferguson still received his fourth loss in a row. 'El Cucuy' now finds himself exploring new training opportunities to try and return to elite form. During an interview with Submission Radio, the American had this to say about his lack of sparring:

"What I haven't been doing is sparring. I have yet to spar. I haven't f***ing sparred in years. So, I've been doing this without sparring while everybody else has been around a lot of teams... I think it's about d**n time that I found myself a good team and be able to go start sparring again..."

Although other fighters have supported a lack of sparring, like Max Holloway and Sean O'Malley, this is not the first time Ferguson has admitted to undertraining. After losing to Charles Oliveira, 'El Cucuy' claimed he didn't do any jiu-jitsu during training camp.

The question is, has the former interim lightweight champion lost four fights in a row due to lack of training, top-tier competition, or an accumulation of damage?

Watch Tony Ferguson's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Tony Ferguson hasn't decided whether he will join Charles Oliveira and train at Chute Boxe

One positive aspect of Ferguson's losing streak is his established relationship with Oliveira. Despite training for a minimal amount, 'Do Bronx' was unable to finish 'El Cucuy' at UFC 256. After the fight, both the American and the Brazilian showed respect for each other.

Nearly a year and a half later, Oliveira showed support to Ferguson by offering to help train with him for his next fight at Chute Boxe in Brazil. Although 'El Cucuy' is looking to join a new team soon, he has been hesitant to accept the Brazilian's offer due to the possibility of fighting 'Do Bronx' in the future. During an interview with Submission Radio, the American had this to say about the training opportunity:

"I'm not saying no. I'm not saying yes, but what I am saying is, out of the respect I have for my fellow peers, we're putting in work."

Regardless of where Ferguson decides to train, it's hard to argue that he should consider retirement. The first five minutes at UFC 256 showed flashes of the old 'El Cucuy'. The guy that won The Ultimate Fighter and dominated the UFC lightweight division during a 12-fight win streak.

Only time will tell if he will ever be able to reach that level of success again.

Take a look at Charles Oliveira offering Tony Ferguson to train at Chute Boxe:

Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs



If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!



#UFC We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"!If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother! We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"!If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!#UFC https://t.co/hNyd4wbLZd

