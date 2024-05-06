Top 3 Dana White moments from The Roast of Tom Brady

Dana White was among the A-list celebrities that were a part of 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady'. Suffice it to say the UFC CEO was a true sport at the Netflix special, taking on and dishing out insults throughout the event.

The Netflix roast event was hosted by Hollywood star Kevin Hart and featured popular comedians like Andrew Schluz, Jeff Ross, and Nikki Glaser along with TB12's' former teammates Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, and Rob Gronkowski.

White has long been a close friend of the legendary football quarterback and is a huge fan of Brady. However, that didn't deter the 54-year-old from making use of the best insults in his repertoire during the event.

Let's check out the top three moments involving White from the roast.

Jeff Ross had a field day with Dana White and Sean O'Malley

Dana White was not the only UFC presence at the roast. Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and BMF title holder Max Holloway were also at the event.

However, unfortunately for 'Sugar,' comedian Jeff Ross, popularly known as 'Roast Master General' had a little fun at his expense.

During his turn to hurl insults at 'TB12', Ross took some time to divert attention to White. He then had a field day with the UFC CEO, with a dig seemingly aimed at O'Malley's fashion choices. Ross said:

"Talk about a legend in the room. Pull back [the camera] he [White] brought the whole cast of 'Queer Eye'. Dana, who are these guys? Are they nurtured? What the f**k is going on here? The sign said no pets."

Catch Jeff Ross' comments below:

Dana White roasts Netflix

Dana White was excited to be a part of the roast on Tom Brady. What he was not excited about was the extremely short time span he was given on the mic by the OTT giant.

During his turn to roast the former NFL star, the UFC CEO made sure to hurl a sly comment at Netflix, which even had Kevin Hart cracking up. White said:

"It pi**es me off that I flew all the way out here, and you guys give me 60 seconds? My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f**ks? No?"

Check out the joke below:

Andrew Schulz destroys Dana White with a fighter pay joke

Andrew Schulz was not taking any prisoners at the Netflix Roast. After launching a killer of an insult at Tom Brady and his former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Wes Welker based on 'TB12's' divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen, he aimed at Dana White.

Schulz joked, that the UFC CEO was at the event to learn how to rip off his fighters at the recently concluded pay-per-view event in Brazil:

"Gronkowski-Edelman-Welker, that's not a receiving corps, that's a law firm. And with that divorce coming up you [Brady] are going to f*****g need them. Oh, that's why Dana is here, so you can learn how to f**k a Brazilan out of half their purse."

Catch Andrew Schulz's comments below:

