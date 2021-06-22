Win or lose; there is one thing that can always be predicted about a Nate Diaz fight - he would not come out of it unscathed. Despite never winning UFC gold, the younger Diaz brother is known for being the promotion's ultimate 'gangster,' and he lives up to that reputation at every opportunity he gets.

From flipping his opponents off while fighting to lighting up a joint during a press conference, Nate Diaz simply does not care much for decorums, which is probably the biggest reason why he managed to acquire the loyal fanbase that he did.

His own deliberate actions aside, another thing that proves how tough Nate Diaz is his ability to hold out against profuse bleeding. Not a single fight of the Stockton slugger goes without him sustaining nasty cuts and gashes over the duration of the fight, leaving his face and body covered in blood for the rest of the bout.

It wouldn't be a Nate Diaz fight without a little blood



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/T9v3ciYhGm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2021

Here are the top 5 bloodiest fights of Nate Diaz in the UFC:

#5 Nate Diaz vs. Josh Thomson - UFC on FOX 7

One thing every MMA fan knows is that Nate Diaz's cuts and bruises have nothing to do with whether he is winning the fight or losing. Either way, there is a lot of blood covering his face by the time a fight ends.

At UFC on FOX 7 on April 20, 2013, Nate Diaz faced Josh Thomson, who is now retired from the sport and is a renowned podcaster, and lost the fight via TKO in the second round. Diaz managed to keep a clean face for the better part of the contest, but the finishing moments of the fight clearly show his face being smothered in blood.

#4 Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards - UFC 263

Nate Diaz was cut more in his recent fights than in his previous ones. His last UFC outing was against Leon Edwards at UFC 263, where he was evidently the biggest draw on the card despite it featuring two big title fights. Nate Diaz became the star of the event before it even started by lighting a joint at the press conference. He ended it big with that much-talked-about last minute of the fight where he wobbled Leon Edwards and nearly knocked him out.

Needless to say, winning one minute of a 25-minute fight is not enough to win the contest, but apparently, it was enough for Nate Diaz to win all the heart. As for the bloodshed, Leon Edwards cut him open around the left eye while on the ground in the third round, and as usual, Nate Diaz did not stop bleeding till the end.

#3 Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal - UFC 244

Despite being the first slayer of Conor McGregor in the UFC, Nate Diaz's UFC 244 fight with Jorge Masvidal over the BMF (Baddest Motherf*****) title was probably his most-hyped fight in terms of fan enthusiasm. The-then US President Donald Trump was in attendance, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was entrusted with handing over the belt for what promised to be an absolute barnburner but culminated in a rather unexpected ending.

The two brawlers exchanged blows for three full rounds. During the third round, Nate Diaz was constantly wiping blood off his eyes, while 'Gamebred' looked more or less unscathed. Referee Dan Miragliotta requested the cageside physician to step inside the octagon and look at the cuts above and under Nate Diaz's right eye that were bleeding profusely.

Upon inspection, the fight was waived off with a doctor's stoppage TKO win for Jorge Masvidal as a packed Madison Square Garden crowd booed in frustration at being robbed of a great fight.

#2 Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 1 - UFC 196

Nate Diaz bled for pride and glory when he accomplished what seemed impossible at the moment and submitted 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor in the second round at UFC 196.

Whether you credit the Irishman's striking prowess or blame it on the fact that Nate Diaz cuts easy, the Stockton native's face was blood-red for all to see by the time he won and looked straight into the camera, announcing his victory.

Nate Diaz was visibly way more bruised than Conor McGregor was, and blood splatters from his injury were on the mat as well as on his opponent's body.

#1 Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2 - UFC 202

In one of the greatest fights that have ever happened in the UFC, coming out of one of the most fabled rivalries that the world of MMA will ever see, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor left everything inside the octagon when they met in a rematch five months after their UFC 196 clash.

Words were said, and trash-talking was exchanged heading into the fight, but the two surely walked away with some respect for one another after the battle that UFC 202 witnessed. Conor McGregor squared the score with a majority decision win, but Nate Diaz, as always, won the hearts.

Edited by Avinash Tewari