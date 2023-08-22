Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss a women's MMA contender failing a drug test, Henry Cejudo's advice to Aljamain Sterling before the Sean O'Malley fight, and more.

#3. Mayra Bueno Silva flagged by USADA for prescription drugs

Mayra Bueno Silva shone in her last UFC outing, beating veteran former champion Holly Holm and taking her winning streak to four victories. The result pushed her all the way up to the No.3 place in the women's bantamweight rankings, making her a potential contender for the now-vacant belt.

However, it seems like her win may get tarnished due to a positive drug test taken before the fight.

Silva announced on Instagram that she tested positive for a banned substance because of a prescription medicine she takes for her ADHD. ADHD or Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder is a psychological chronic condition causing attention difficulty, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness, among other things.

'Sheetara' said she has been dealing with it her entire life, but she had discontinued the medication at the beginning of fight week, which is a norm for her. However, a small amount still appeared in her system. She claims she was told by experts that it would not have an effect on her in-competition performance.

Take a look at the UFC fighter's statement below:

#2. Henry Cejudo leaks DMs from Aljamain Sterling asking for advice ahead of UFC 292

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo showed Instagram chats on his phone, which showed that Aljamain Sterling seemingly reached out to him asking for advice about Sean O'Malley before UFC 292:

"What are you expecting him to do tomorrow night? Might as well ask for you opinion," Sterling wrote.

Cejudo, who is well-known for his breakdowns, proceeded to share some tips. 'Triple C' suggested Sterling should stick to his game plan and push him against the fence.

Cejudo then proceeded to warn Sterling about O'Malley's early striking attacks in the first and second rounds, which in retrospect, was pretty accurate advice:

"One more thing. Don't react to his fakes. He starts his game like that. If you go away, he starts to figure out his distance. Good luck, break a nail," Cejudo finished.

Watch Cejudo show the chats in the video below from the 0:15-second mark:

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on the LGBTQ situation in Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently went on Patrick Bet-David's Unfiltered podcast and weighed in on a wide range of topics. Among them was the LGBTQ scene in his homeland, Russia.

On the show, Bet-David asked 'The Eagle' how many genders there are in Russia after informing him that there are multiple in the U.S. Nurmagomedov pulled no punches with his reply. He said that he knows of only two - men and women - and nothing in between:

"I grew up in a very traditional place, in a very traditional family... I'm from the big mountains and we have only two genders."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

The UFC star also shared an anecdote about the time when he became confused by gender-neutral bathrooms at a coffee shop in California.