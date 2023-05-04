Top-ranked light heavyweight "more than happy to welcome" Alex Pereira should Jan Blachowicz not accept his callout

Magomed Ankalaev is now looking past his draw against former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. He has issued a callout for a rematch, indicating his desire to settle the score and prove himself as the better fighter.

In addition to his callout, Ankalaev's keen eyes have caught the attention of former middleweight kingpin Alex Pereria's recent move to the 205-pound division. In a recent social media post, the Russian mixed martial artist declared his readiness to face either Blachowicz or 'Poatan':

"Hey UFC I'm hungry - give me a work to do. Jan Blachowicz , if you're ready for another fight, show signs of life! If not, I’ll be more than happy to welcome [Alex] Pereira to the new weight division and show that there are different levels in this game!"

Check out the social media post below:

Magomedov Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz faced off against each other at UFC 282 for the vacant light-heavyweight title last year. Unfortunately, the bout ended in a draw, leaving both fighters without the coveted championship belt. Since then, Ankalaev and Blachowicz have been eagerly searching for a worthy opponent to face in the octagon.

Meanwhile, the former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has announced his move to the 205-pound division following his devastating knockout loss against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. With his impressive striking skills and experience in high-level competition, Pereira is sure to be a formidable addition to the LHW division.

Jan Blachowicz discusses his probable rematch with Israel Adesanya

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz recently discussed his interest in a rematch with reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya. The opponents last met in a highly anticipated bout at UFC 259, where the Polish native emerged victorious.

Following Adesanya's successful title victory against Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Blachowicz expressed an interest in possibly dropping down to the middleweight division and challenging 'The Last Stylebender' for his belt. In an interview with James Lynch, Blachowicz reiterated his sincerity about the possibility and indicated that he feels he can meet the 185-pound weight restriction:

"If I won't do this [cut to 185lbs] serious, I would not say it. I feel that I could do it, I can cut my weight and fight against him [Israel Adesanya] in his division. But we'll see, you know, what he gonna say? If they want to do it or not, we will see."

However, the 40-year-old mixed martial artist also noted that he would prefer to remain at light-heavyweight, but a rematch and title fight against Adesanya would certainly be an appealing option for him:

"I prefer to stay in my weight but if they would give me this fight because you know this is title shot, fight against someone like Israel, very big motivation that way I could cut my weight and fight in middleweight."

Check out the entire interview below:

