Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How can you legally watch the event?

There are crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives for the upcoming Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir card that can be used to legally view the event. The unique mixed-rules combat sports event is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on November 27.

Triller Triad Combat is headlined by a heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Frank Mir and boxing veteran Kubrat Pulev. The event also features an intriguing middleweight encounter between former UFC welterweight Mike Perry and American boxer Michael Seals.

Click here to check out the unique set of rules featuring both boxing and MMA rules applicable for all fights on the Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir card.

Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir television and live streaming details

Given below are the details about where you can legally watch the Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir event:

The event, which is being hosted by Triller, will air live on pay-per-view exclusively on Fite TV. Fite TV is a streaming only service which can be accessed worldwide. Interested viewers can either access just the event itself for $9.99 or buy an annual pass for only $29.99.

Check out all the fights on the Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir card below:

Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Harry Gigliotti

Alexa Culp vs. Angelina Hoffschneider

Frank Mir claims upcoming fight at Triller Triad Combat will be the biggest payday of his career

Frank Mir said he is set to bag the biggest payday of his career at Triller Triad Combat this weekend. According to Mir, only the rematch with Brock Lesnar at UFC 100 earned him a paycheck close to the one he's about to get.

None of his other fights in the UFC apparently earned him anywhere near the sum he'll make on November 27:

"The second Brock [Lesnar] fight was close, but that was the second-biggest of my career. But no, this one. In fact, if I hit my bonuses and I win, I’m basically touching on seven figures, and I’ve never been within a couple $100,000 of that in the MMA world," Mir said to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast.

Check out the podcast below:

