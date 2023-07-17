Twitter user brutally exposes ‘fraud’ UFC fighter's history of excuse-making after suffering losses, fans react

Terrance McKinney made a remarkable statement during his UFC debut by knocking out Matt Frevola in just seven seconds, setting a new record for the fastest finish by a lightweight in UFC history. Despite his impressive start, McKinney's subsequent performances have not been as successful, winning only two out of his five fights since his debut. As a result, some fans have called for his release from the promotion.

Twitter user @ernietastyfresh shared a screenshot of McKinney reacting to his four most recent losses, three of which came in the UFC, captioning the tweet:

"Cut this excuse maker"

@DanaWhitePR called for a bout between McKinney and Paddy Pimblett, who he had previously called out:

"Feed him to Paddy 🤣🤣🤣"

@oracle_of_ages_ claimed the lightweight contender is one loss away from being a gas station attendant:

"Twitter king. He’s gonna pump gas after his next loss"

@MikeyQuinceEra stated:

"Dude a pathological liar lmao I don’t belive anything that comes out his mouth"

@xNIGHTMAREZZx disagreed with the notion that his recent explanation was an excuse:

"The first tweet isn’t even an excuse lol he literally got his hand stuck during the scrambles but his career might be over"

@EverBullll believes that rationalizing losses is a part of being a fighter:

"This is just part of being a fighter. Lying to themselves about losses is how they keep that fire for fighting"

@On1yFiji claimed:

"Nah a pre fight eye poke is crazy 💀"

@blund01885 labeled his promotional debut as a fluke:

"He had a fluke win over frevola to start off then just slid down"

What did Terrance McKinney say following his UFC on ESPN 49 loss?

Following his UFC on ESPN 49 loss to Nazim Sadykhov, Terrance McKinney took to Twitter to share video of his opponent grabbing the fence. 'T.Wrecks' captioned the post:

"Ok I lost but how many times do you get to put your fingers in the cage for leverage? The ref ain’t suppose to just swat your hand away they’re suppose to warn you and then stand you up if you do it again. He did it the first round too. The same ref that didn’t give me my mouthpiece back during the Dober fight too, what happened to no non sense!?"

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155



The same ref that didn’t give me my… Ok I lost but how many times do you get to put your fingers in the cage for leverage? The ref ain’t suppose to just swat your hand away they’re suppose to warn you and then stand you up if you do it again. He did it the first round tooThe same ref that didn’t give me my… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In addition to the video shared by McKinney, Sadykhov appeared to also grab the fence in the first round. While Peterson slapped his hand away, he did not punish the action, which led to the submission victory.