Tyron Woodley reveals the message from 'mama' Woodley ahead of his next fight

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley received a special message from his mother ahead of his next fight.

"T-Wood" is expected to compete at UFC 260 on March 27. His current rumored opponent is none other than number 10 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque. However, the matchup has not been confirmed as of this writing. Speaking to Helen Yee during a recent interview, Tyron Woodley shared what his mother told him in regards to his upcoming fight during their last conversation.

"She's doing well," Tyron Woodley said of his mother. "I talked to her, she actually has a little small procedure she has to go into in a couple of days. So she's getting ready for that, but she's doing real well. In good spirits. She told me I better kick some a**. She said, "I don't tell you this much, but you better whoop his a**." I said, "Alright, I got you babe."

Woodley did not confirm whether or not Luque is, in fact, his opponent at UFC 260. However, he did confirm he will be fighting soon, and that's all he's worried about.

"Yeah, me and - everybody is saying me and Vicente Luque but I haven't seen it advertised," Woodley said. "So, I just was trying to get a great performance against anybody. It could be him it could be somebody else, so, right now, we just know I'm fighting and we'll figure out the rest later."

Tyron Woodley has been struggling as of late

It hasn't been an easy run inside the Octagon for Tyron Woodley over the past few years. The former 170-pound champion hasn't picked up a win since his submission victory over Darren Till in September of 2018. Since then, Woodley dropped the welterweight crown to Kamaru Usman via lopsided unanimous decision, suffered another big decision loss to Gilbert Burns, and was finished by Colby Covington his last time out this past September.

The 38-year-old has some serious work to do if he hopes to get back to a title opportunity anytime soon. A victory over the young and ruthless rumored opponent in Vicente Luque would be the perfect first step in a pathway back to gold. However, with top contenders at 170 pounds such as Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Darren Till, and more still standing in the way, Tyron Woodley has quite the uphill battle before fighting for the welterweight throne yet again.

What do you think about 'mama' Woodley's message to her son? Do you think Tyron Woodley will regain UFC gold again this year? Let us know in the comments!