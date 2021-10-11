Watch: Tyson Fury issues heavyweight open challenge at poolside afterparty following destruction of Deontay Wilder 

Tyson Fury has issued an open challenge to all heavyweight boxers at a poolside party following his win against Deontay Wilder.

When 'The Gypsy King' was asked who he could possibly fight next, the two-time world heavyweight champion yelled that he's down to fight anyone.

"Any motherf***** born from his mother."

Tyson Fury was seen going all out with his celebrations following his impressive win over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout. The reigning WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion was seen dancing and singing in a Las Vegas nightclub alongside his team.

Fury successfully defended his title for the first time against 'The Bronze Bomber'. Their recent clash is being hailed by many as the best in their series and one of the greatest heavyweight bouts of all time

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata This angle of Tyson Fury’s stunning 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder is a thing of beauty.🔥🔥 #FuryWilder3 This angle of Tyson Fury’s stunning 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder is a thing of beauty.🔥🔥#FuryWilder3 https://t.co/GJTxP3qbxt

The American looked strong in the first few rounds until he was knocked down in the third frame. However, Wilder retaliated by knocking Fury down twice in the very next round.

The Brit appeared to be the fresher fighter as their bout continued. Wilder looked exhausted and was outworked by Fury in the second half of the contest. 'The Gypsy King' scored another knockdown over Wilder in the 10th round and finished him off by landing a clean right hand in the 11th.

After the fight, the Englishman praised 'The Bronze Bomber' and called him a "top fighter". However, he also criticized Wilder for being a "sore loser."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "I went over to shake his hand and say well done and he was like 'No, I don't respect you'." Tyson Fury revealed the exchange of words after knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas to defend his WBC heavyweight title. 🗣️ "I went over to shake his hand and say well done and he was like 'No, I don't respect you'." Tyson Fury revealed the exchange of words after knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas to defend his WBC heavyweight title. https://t.co/qoOUWYrra2

The first match between the two heavyweights ended with a controversial split decision draw. Fury and Wilder faced each other in a rematch last year, where 'The Gypsy King' defeated Wilder in the seventh round via TKO.

Who will Tyson Fury face next?

Tyson Fury's father John Fury recently suggested that his son should fight Oleksandr Usyk next to determine a new unified heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua was nearing a fight with 'The Gypsy King' before he fought Usyk. The Ukrainian recently defeated Joshua in London. 'AJ' has since invoked a rematch clause in their contract to try to reclaim his lost titles. The chances of Fury facing Usyk or Joshua next seem very low.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury Anthony Joshua @anthonyjoshua @Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are.You’ve let boxing down!You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight.Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly. .@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are.You’ve let boxing down!You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight.Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly. @anthonyjoshua your more full of shit that Eddie, Spouting absolute shite! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!! 🖕🏻🖕🏻 twitter.com/anthonyjoshua/… @anthonyjoshua your more full of shit that Eddie, Spouting absolute shite! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!! 🖕🏻🖕🏻 twitter.com/anthonyjoshua/…

Tyson Fury will likely be forced to face WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte next as the mandatory challenger. That's as long as his fellow Englishman defeats his upcoming opponent Otto Wallin.

