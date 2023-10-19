Tyson Fury's wife Paris revisits "awkward and embarrassing" first kiss moment with the boxer

Tyson Fury has good timing in the boxing ring, maybe not outside of it.

'The Gypsy King' is currently preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia to face Francis Ngannou later this month. The two will headline an ESPN pay-per-view offering in a massive clash. If Fury wins, he's expected to move to face Oleksandr Usyk in December.

Obviously, there's still a way to go, but if the British boxer can beat both men, it would cap off a spectacular 13 months for him. In that time, he's beaten Derek Chisora, released a book, watched his brother Tommy Fury become a star, and more.

One thing that Tyson Fury admittedly didn't enjoy is appearing on Netflix's 'At Home with The Furys'. Although, his wife, Paris Fury, was the star of the show. During the program, she told many hilarious stories of the British boxer from their time together.

The two met as teens and started dating soon after. However, they didn't exactly have a super romantic first kiss or anything like that. Instead, they kissed at the movie theatre, watching Peter Jackson's King Kong, released in 2005.

On the Netflix show, Paris recalled:

“Our first date was in the pictures and we went to see King Kong. All I kept thinking is ‘When is he going to kiss me? Is he going to kiss me? I’ve never kissed anyone before!’ The movie went on for three hours and when King Kong climbed up the Empire State Building that’s when Tyson decided to lean in and give me a kiss. It was the most awkward and embarrassing moment of my life to date."

Tyson Fury announces birth of seventh child with Paris Fury

In terms of major life wins, Tyson Fury got another big one in September.

'The Gypsy King' has made it clear in interviews how much his family means to him, not only with his brothers but also with his wife. Already having six children, three boys and three girls, the Furys broke the tie last month.

On social media, Tyson Fury announced the birth of his fourth son alongside Paris Fury. It's safe to say that everything went well, based on the photo of the two. Shockingly, they haven't ruled out an eighth child since then as well.

Look, the first kiss might've not turned out well. That being said, it's safe to say things are going well with the star couple.