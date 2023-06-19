"U guys call that a hard fight for Chimaev?" - Surging UFC middleweight questions "delusional" fans about the hype surrounding Ikram Aliskerov

Ikram Aliskerov faced Khamzat Chimaev in the Brave Combat Federation in 2019. The middleweight contender suffered the only loss of his mixed martial arts career as he was knocked out by "Borz" in the first round of a catchweight bout.

While fans have labeled the bout as tough for the No. 3-ranked welterweight, middleweight contender Caio Borralho recently shared that he disagrees with that notion.

After watching the bout, "The Natural" took to Twitter to share his thoughts, stating:

"Just watched the fight Chimaev x Aliskerov! Broooo, why this guy is so hyped? Do u guys call that a hard fight for Chimaev? 😂😂😂😂 u guys are delusional"

Check out Caio Borralho's tweet below:

Caio Borralho took to Twitter stating: "Just watched the fight Chimaev x Aliskerov! Broooo, why this guy is so hyped? Do u guys call that a hard fight for Chimaev? 😂😂😂😂 u guys are delusional"

While Chimaev struggled to take Aliskerov down and keep him there, he was able to viciously knock his opponent out in the first round.

"Borz" recently teased a move to the middleweight division and fans have speculated on a potential rematch between the two.

The No. 3-ranked welterweight has said that he is having trouble finding an opponent in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. While he remains undefeated, fans believe that Aliskerov represents the toughest challenge to his record.

Check out highlights of Khamzat Chimaev versus Ikram Aliskerov below:

BRAVE Combat Federation shared highlights of the Ikram Aliskerov vs Khamzat Chimaev fight.

How has Ikram Aliskerov performed in his brief UFC career?

Ikram Aliskerov earned a UFC contract in September 2022 after picking up a first-round submission victory over Mario Sousa on Dana White's Contender Series 54.

He did not make his promotional debut until eight months later at UFC 288 in May this year. Aliskerov made good on his hype as he knocked out Phil Hawes in the first round.

Check out Ikram Aliskerov's UFC 288 knockout of Phil Hawes below:

Aliskerov knocked out Hawes at UFC 288.

The Dagestani-born fighter will have a quick turnaround as he is set to face No. 5-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa at UFC 291 next month. Aliskerov will have the opportunity to enter the middleweight rankings if he is able to defeat "Borrachinha."

Furthermore, the bout will take place on the main card of a pay-per-view. This will give the former Combat Sambo World Champion the opportunity to make a statement in front of plenty of eyes.

If Aliskerov is able to defeat take advantage of the opportunity, a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev could be on the horizon. Following his promotional debut, the middleweight contender shared that he is confident the pair will clash in the future, though it is not his focus at the moment.

Check out Ikram Aliskerov's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (starting at the 3:40 mark):

